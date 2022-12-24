Boxing 2022: Tim Tszyu’s world title fight against Jermell Charlo postponed after American breaks hand in training

Tszyu is expected to take on another opponent before getting his shot at Charlo too late.

The “Soul Taker” had spent the past month in Los Angeles preparing for the match, which has been postponed indefinitely after Charlo broke his hand in two places, between the little finger and ring finger and at the base of the thumb . After visiting two doctors and a hand specialist in Houston, Charlo’s hand was put on a plaster cast, which he will have to wear for two months.

Tszyu and Charlo were scheduled to face each other in Las Vegas on January 29, a chance for the Australian to earn the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

“I am very disappointed,” Tszyu said. “I felt like the stars were unquestionably aligned…but we’re moving on. I’m ready to take on the next mandatory challenger. I’ll be back for Charlo as soon as he’s done and healed.

There is currently no new date for the rescheduled match, although a new date will be announced soon.

“I was sparring and I threw this nice punch and as soon as it landed I knew something was wrong. I immediately felt my hand throb’, said Charlo.

“I had two X-rays and an MRI to see what was going on. It turned out that it was broken in two places. I hate this feeling. My hand is in plaster for two months. I’m just as disappointed as the fans, maybe more, because this was my first chance to defend the undisputed title.

“As I am now, I would have beaten Tim Tszyu with one hand, but the doctors and the boxing commission will not allow that. It’s even more dangerous when a lion faces adversity and has to come back to defend the pack. I’ve been training since July and I’m hitting harder than ever, and these are the things that happen when you push yourself to the limit. After my hand heals, I will come back stronger than ever to defend my legacy.”