Boxers and MMA fighters may see their cognitive skills and brain structure recover after retirement

Brain damage sustained by athletes who participate in martial arts that involve repeated head trauma may be reversed after they stop fighting, a new study finds.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that retired fighters tested better for verbal memory, executive functioning and motor speed two years after finishing their careers. Their brains also thicken, particularly in areas that control emotion, memory, and executive functions.

The findings have far-reaching implications not just for athletes, but for anyone who has suffered injuries from repeated head trauma. It shows that conditions such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) can be delayed and possibly even reversed before developing into more significant problems.

An estimated six percent of Americans suffer from some form of CTE. Many are completely unaware of it, as it is usually associated only with professional athletes, although repeated trauma from adolescence can be enough to develop it.

Researchers found that retired fighters (blue) often had better processing speeds, memories and reaction times at the end of the three-year study period, while active fighters (red) often scored the same or even worse over time

Many athletes who practice martial arts such as football, boxing, MMA, rugby and hockey are at risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), although it is estimated that about 6% of the total population suffers from the condition

“Repetitive blows to the head increase the risk of long-term neurological disorders such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), cognitive and behavioral problems, and parkinsonism,” said Dr. Aaron Ritter, a cognitive disease expert at the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement.

“However, we don’t know what happens to people who have fought and then stop fighting. The good news is that we saw some improvement in thinking and memory scores in these retired fighters.”

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in Neurology, collected data from 90 boxers, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and martial artists.

Half of the sample had not participated in competitions in two years and were the retiree in the study. The other half were active fighters.

Each fighter was matched with one in the other group who had a similar age, race, educational background and career fights during their career.

CTE – THE BRAIN DISEASE CAUSED BY REPEATED HEAD TRAUMA THAT OFTEN COMES TO NFL PLAYERS AND VET AFTER THEY DIE Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head. Over time, these hits result in the buildup of tau protein around the brain, which can lead to: confusion, depression and eventually dementia. There are several retired soccer players who have come forward with brain diseases, many of whom attribute their condition to the game. More than 1,800 former athletes and military veterans have pledged to donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for CTE research. CTE was mostly associated with boxing before former NFL players started revealing their terms. Several notable players who committed suicide were posthumously diagnosed with the disease, such as Junior Seau and Aaron Hernandez. Although often associated with concussions, many researchers, such as Lee E. Goldstein, MD, PhD, an associate professor at Boston University, now believe that sub-concussive hits also play an important role in CTE. “Over the course of an NFL season, the vast majority of hits are sub-concussive,” Goldstein told DailyMail.com. ‘I’m not saying [the NFL is] wrong for focusing on concussion. But I say they have wrong priorities.’

Over the course of three years, all 90 participants completed regular cognitive tests to determine how well their brain was functioning and to what extent it was improving or deteriorating.

Retired fighters showed improvements in their cognitive scores over the period, implying that their brains somehow recovered from previous injuries.

They also had better memory, reaction time, and mental processing speed at the end of the study compared to the beginning.

Meanwhile, no positive change was found among active combatants, with many even regressing in some of these facets over the three-year period.

Researchers also collected levels of neurofilament light chain, a blood biomarker known to predict future cognitive decline.

Retired fighters had reduced levels by the end of the study, implying that their future risk of further cognitive decline actually decreased.

This was not the case for active fighters, whose biomarker levels remained constant over the period.

The research team also measured the mass and thickness of 68 different brain regions. For 54 of those regions, retired fighters showed a slight increase in mass, while the opposite was true for those still entering the ring.

“The results of this study suggest a recovery of cognitive function in fighters who are no longer exposed to repeated blows to the head,” Ritter added.

“Future research is needed to determine whether there is a time in a fighter’s career where recovery is less likely, or to identify factors that may indicate a greater risk of developing a neurodegenerative disease.”

While a study of just 90 isn’t large enough to draw broad conclusions, the findings offer hope for the millions of people who suffer from CTE.

The condition has grown in importance in recent years, mainly because of its association with former NFL players.

A study published in 2017 found that 99 percent of former NFL players who thought they had cognitive symptoms before their death suffered from CTE.

People who practice other martial arts, such as hockey, rugby, or martial arts, may also be at significant risk.

While it’s most commonly associated with professional athletes, anyone who has experienced repeated head trauma at some point in their life — such as someone who played sports recreationally in their youth — is at risk.

A 2019 survey found that six percent of Americans are likely to suffer from CTE.

The condition can cause severe memory loss, mood swings, confusion, and other cognitive problems.

In most severe cases, a person suffering from CTE will develop into Parkinson’s.