Boxer Tai Emery who flashed breasts promises to do something ‘even stupider’ in her next fight

Bare knuckle fighter Tai Emery made headlines a few weeks ago by flashing his breasts after a spectacular knockout win – and now the Australian is vowing to do something ‘even dumber’ in his next outing.

The 35-year-old former electrician has no regrets about the daring celebration, in fact it has made her a fortune with her OnlyFans page exploding in popularity.

Emery reported that she was making about $400 a week before her now-viral celebration — and after that it rose to $25,000 a month, or $300,000 a year.

Tai Emery shocked everyone by jumping on the ropes and flashing her breasts to the crowd. The celebration went viral afterwards and has proven to be very lucrative for the Aussie

Emery’s OnlyFans platform exploded after the celebration — and is now on track to earn her $300,000 a year

“Life has definitely taken a turn, just being my crazy little self,” Emery recently told website MMA Junkie. ‘Honestly, it has been super positive. Everyone feels super liberated by such an act.’

“It was super impulsive, but I’m also someone where I like to say things that are either a little vulgar or crude,” Emery said.

“Just to get people excited a bit. I know it’s so sick, but I really enjoy just saying unpleasant things just to make people laugh or cringe.

Not everyone approved of the Australian’s style of celebration, but Emery doesn’t care. She says she ‘owned’ the moment.

In his debut match, Tai Emery knocked out his opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai in Bagkok, Thailand

“To me, it’s like real girl power,” she said. ‘At that moment I owned everything. I owned time itself in my own world. I think it was the most perfect thing to say, ‘You can’t help it, you know?’ This is my moment. Nothing could change.’

Emery’s debut win came after years of training, living in gyms and out of his car. She says that she missed many meals to chase her dream – and that all the sacrifices were worth it.

‘It’s time to do what I want. I deserved it, Emery said.

“So, if I’m going to flash my t**s again, people, I’m going to do whatever I want. One hundred percent I’m going to do something even dumber.

Emery’s debut knockout victory came after years of sacrifice and training. The Aussie says she’s planning an ‘even sillier’ party next time

‘That’s the whole point of this. Like I said, the moment I’m going to KO somebody like, knock them out, I’m going to own that moment for myself.’

One of Emery’s biggest supporters has been adult film star Kendra Lust, who took to social media after the Aussie’s win, saying:

‘Congratulations Tai Emery on your win with [BKFC]first round KO.

‘It was a pleasure sponsoring you and the best post-victory party in any sport.’

When asked how the relationship came about, Emery says that it was very difficult to get sponsorship and that Lust was kind enough to help her when others wouldn’t.

Emery plans to be back in the ring in December and her opponent at this time is unknown.