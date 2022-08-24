Boxer lands devastating knockout blow a split second after respectful glove-touch with his opponent

A boxer has been berated on social media after brutally knocking out his opponent moments after the pair touched gloves.

Lightweight prospect Ruben Torres sucker punched Cristian Baez in the seventh round of their fight in California on Saturday night.

The rivals had gone toe to toe throughout the fight, and both fell to the canvas. But when Baez tried to touch gloves during the seventh round, Torres knocked out his opponent with a left hook.

Ruben Torres slapped after sucking and hitting Cristian Baez on Saturday night

Lightweight prospect defeated his opponent seconds after trying to touch gloves

Referee Thomas Taylor immediately ended the fight and Torres’ blow was deemed legal – keeping the prospect’s undefeated record.

After the fight, Torres said, “The number one rule in boxing is to protect yourself at all times. It is clear that we still need to tighten up a bit.

“You go into battle and your confidence is high, then you touch the canvas and you think, ‘I have some work to do.’

“We have to go back to the drawing board. We are still undefeated and we are still coming. I have to get sharper.’

The punch has drawn comparisons to Floyd Mayweather’s 2011 knockout of Victor Ortiz

The knockout has split fight fans on social media, with one writing “bad sportsmanship to say the least, while another calling Torres the “dirtiest man in boxing.”

Still, some fans reiterated that it was a completely legal slap from the 24-year-old, writing “no, it’s not dirty, you’re at war.” Stop trying to hug and touch gloves’, while many have argued that you should ‘always protect yourself’.

The incident has drawn comparisons to Floyd Mayweather’s knockout of Victor Ortiz in 2011. Mayweather caught his opponent seconds after the pair hugged during the fight.

One fan wrote: “Mayweather did less than that and the whole boxing world was after him.”