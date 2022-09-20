Boxer Isiah Jones, 28, is ‘shot dead in Detroit following an argument with his brother’

Boxer Isiah Jones has reportedly been shot and killed following a dispute with his brother, his trainer claims.

Roshawn Jones, who has worked as Isiah’s trainer but is not related to the fighter, said RingTV.com that the welterweight had argued with his brother. The trainer specified that Jones was shot in the head.

He was later shot and killed in his hometown of Detroit, according to The sun.

Detroit police say a 28-year-old man was killed after an incident with a relative Monday night, according to The Sun. Police spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

‘Isaiah Jones (9-7-0) is a Pro Boxer from Detroit, Michigan, another member of Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym, our last fight was against the Roy Jones jr Promotion Team! Roshawn Jones tweeted. ‘Isaiah, lost his life yesterday in a tragic event! Please keep his family in your prayers.’

