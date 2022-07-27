Boxer Delicious Orie, who left Russia to fight for England, is eager for the Commonwealth Games

It takes about 20 minutes for Delicious Orie’s parents to drive from their home to Hall 4 of the National Exhibition Center. It’s the last leg of a road that started in Moscow and ends in a Solihull ring, through years in purgatory and detours to Armenia.

“Nobody has an excuse not to come see me now,” Orie smiles. Not when Delicious could go gold and write one of the more remarkable chapters of this Commonwealth Games. In front of his own door.

Orie lived in Russia until she was seven. Until he was 18, he dreamed of the NBA and had never put on boxing gloves. Until last year, the 25-year-old had a first-class degree in economics and management, but no British passport. But now the 6ft 6in Wolverhampton fighter will carry England’s hopes for super heavy gold.

No wonder family and old friends want a chair. “I have some boys I know from sixth grade,” Orie told Sportsmail. “It’s a nice feeling to know they’re coming to see something I’d never heard of when I was doing A Levels.”

Delicious Orie aims to win Commonwealth gold for England, despite being born in Russia

At the time, he was a promising basketball player with a Russian mother and a Nigerian father.

Even the fight that changed Orie’s life initially passed him by.

“Who is this man and what has he done to get here?” Orie wondered in April 2016. “Because he looks great.” Highlights of Anthony Joshua’s win over Charles Martin the night before had appeared on Sky Sports.

“I didn’t see the fight myself,” he recalls. “I haven’t watched boxing at all. I didn’t know who AJ was.’

But Joshua’s first world title struck a chord. So he did some research. He discovered that AJ had Nigerian ancestry. And that he had not boxed until the age of 18.

“That really pushed me to go to a boxing club for the first time. The first thing I remember is the horrible smell of BO and sweat.’

He thought, ‘This will be my life for the next 10-15 years. How do I deal with it?’

Orie, left, now hopes to make his family and friends – who live close to the games – proud

Orie had similar fears a decade earlier when his family moved to England from Russia. ‘These people speak English so quickly,’ he thought. “This is impossible.”

He had had ‘a happy life’ in Moscow. “I was just the standard Russian guy.” At least that’s how it felt. “It was my first language…I had a lot of Russian friends.”

But Orie noticed he looked different. And that his father Justin was struggling for work. “Because of his background, there were a lot of closed doors,” Orie recalls. And worse. “He was the victim of verbal and physical abuse.”

Finally, his parents decided to pack their bags. The family returned to Russia every few years to see relatives. Last visited in 2018, family members remain in Russia and Ukraine, on either side of the battlefields that now scorch Europe. “It’s like my whole family has been torn apart,” he says of the Russian invasion.

“My mom talks to my family at home and one of the most important things I get from them is people don’t want it in Russia, it’s just a few people at the top making decisions.”

Orie was able to quickly gain British citizenship, which allowed him to fight in Birmingham

Overshadowed by trauma, Orie hunts for gold. After four years of Aston University, a bright future is assured.

“I was the boring student,” says the 25-year-old teetotaler. It paid off. In the end, he shared the ring with Joshua. “The first spar, I was actually starstruck for a few rounds,” he recalls. “I didn’t mind him hitting me!”

During his rise, there was uncertainty. He says his parents’ residency status meant he couldn’t apply for a passport until next year. That hampered the chances of a basketball scholarship to the US. It almost cost him his dream to compete in a home game – and the 2024 Olympics. But with help, he found a fast track to British citizenship.

Now nothing less than gold would count as success. “Winning a medal for Team England is a way of thanking the nation for the opportunity to succeed,” he says.