Box covering Columbus statue sports colors of Italian flag

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden behind a plywood coffin while fate is decided in the courts, but the coffin is now painted in the colors of the Italian flag.

City officials told news station KYW that they painted the box covering the 146-year-old statue in Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia, at the request of Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents the district, with green, white and red stripes.

The new look came just in time for Columbus Day, the holiday now celebrated in Philadelphia and elsewhere as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Thomas DeFino, one of the residents who gathered in the park Sunday afternoon to celebrate their Italian-American heritage with a parade and festival, welcomed the change, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“They did it for us, the Italians. It made us feel a little bit better,” said DeFino. “It’s to honor our heritage. They had to pull some strings to paint it.”

While he appreciated the gesture, DeFino said, he noted the statue was “still in a box.”

“He should have been out for at least a day,” he said.

Mabel Negrete, executive director of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly Inc., told the Inquirer it was “unfortunate” that some Italian Americans continued to celebrate in the city of Columbus. Painting the box in the colors of the Italian flag, she said, “undermines intentions to move forward.”

Supporters in Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, say they view Columbus as an emblem of that heritage.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Columbus was revered as an explorer for centuries, but had a “much more infamous” history, enslaving native people and imposing punishments such as limb chopping or even death.

After protests over racial injustice began in June 2020 and some focused on the statue, Kenney ordered its removal, calling it a matter of public safety. Last year, however, a judge reversed the city’s decision, saying it had not provided evidence that the statue’s removal was necessary to protect the public.

A lawsuit announced last year allowed another 106-foot-tall Christopher Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River to remain in place with cladding removed for the foreseeable future, the researcher reported.

