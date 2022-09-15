Bournemouth’s Russian owner Maxim Demin ‘hires advisory firm to help sell the club’

Bournemouth’s Russian owner Maxim Demin has reportedly taken the first steps to sell the Premier League club.

Demin’s AFCB Enterprises Ltd bought 50 percent ownership of the cherries in 2011 and acquired 100 percent in 2019.

The club was relegated to the championship the following year, but promoted back to the highest division last season.

According to Bloomberghired Demin Montminy & Co., a California-based consulting firm, to help sell the cherries.

The news organization claims they have seen documents – dubbed ‘Project Goal’ – showing that the businessman is “seeking an acquirer to take advantage of the club’s continued success”.

The report adds that talks have already been held with a group of potential buyers, while the athletic suggest Bournemouth hit the market as early as June – the month after they won promotion.

Bloomberg also reported that Demin wanted to sell the club in July 2021 and had reportedly reached out to investors at the time.

The Russian was in the spotlight at the end of August when he decided to sack Bournemouth manager Scott Parker after the club’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Parker had publicly criticized the property for not supporting him with recruitment, leaving him with what he described as a “ill-equipped” team.

Demin’s statement about Parker’s resignation hinted that these comments were the main reason for the decision to release him from his duties.

“To continue to make progress as a team and as a club, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably,” said the Cherries owner. “We also need to show faith in and respect for each other.”

Bournemouth, who has not yet named a permanent successor to Parker, is currently 13th in the Premier League and will travel to Newcastle on Saturday.