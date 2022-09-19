Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neil emerges as contender for Huddersfield job as they continue search for boss

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil has emerged as a candidate for the manager’s job at Huddersfield Town.

The 39-year-old is unbeaten in his interim spell with five points from three games since Scott Parker left the club and said at the weekend that he is ‘in no rush to leave’.

Bournemouth is in the process of being sold and the potential new American owners are expected to want to appoint their own man. However, O’Neil has provided much-needed stability since their 9-0 thrashing of Liverpool and is rebuilding the players’ confidence.

Gary O’Neil has made a difference on the Bournemouth bench during his interim spell in charge

O’Neil previously coached Liverpool’s Under-23s before joining Bournemouth with Jonathan Woodgate.

The former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder is developing a reputation for his coaching and manpower skills and that has alerted Huddersfield, who sacked Danny Schofield after just 69 days in charge last week.

They like O’Neil’s profile for their head coaching role and he is among potential candidates being considered.

Former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is also available again after being sacked by Olympiacos on Sunday.