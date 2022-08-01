Bournemouth will NOT take the knee before kick-offs in the Premier League this season

The Bournemouth players stand by their decision not to take the knee as they prepare for their first game in the Premier League.

The Cherries squad stopped making the pre-match gesture in February 2021 while in the Championship and will not change their stance regardless of their return to the top after a two-year absence.

Under the leadership of Captain Steve Cook at the time, Bournemouth announced: “Fighting all forms of discrimination and creating an equal, inclusive society is something we are very passionate about.

“But that’s determined by much more than a gesture, which we feel has run its course and no longer has the effect it first had eight months ago.”

While Bournemouth respect other clubs’ wishes to potentially move in a different direction, they feel their team’s decision from last year still stands and have no plans to turn around. Cook has since left for fellow newly promoted side Nottingham Forest.

As Premier League clubs debate how often they will perform the gesture, more and more clubs outside the top tier have started making their own announcements. One of the last teams to confirm they won’t get to the knees this season is Swansea City, who have said they want to focus on other ways to increase equality.

Erling Haaland (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold took the knee for the Community Shield

“Getting the hang of it has undoubtedly helped raise awareness and encourage conversations about how to remove racism from the game we all love,” Swansea said in a statement. ‘

Should any of the opponents kneel before a game this season, we will line up and applaud as we absolutely support the sentiment behind it.”

Fellow Championship side Bristol City have also confirmed they will not be kneeling this season. “We have tapped our knees in every match we have played since June 2020 as an important solidarity stance in the fight against all forms of discrimination,” they said.

“That struggle must continue every day in how we all behave and contribute to society, and we will be cheering opposition teams to their knees and raising awareness, while ensuring we have a zero-tolerance approach to hate and abuse.” .’

Swansea’s players (Andre Ayew pictured in October 2020) confirmed they ‘jointly decided’ to stop taking the knee before the matches