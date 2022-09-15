Bournemouth: US-based consortium register interest in buying Premier League club from Maxim Denim

Bournemouth are poised to become the newest Premier League club with US owners with a US-based consortium interested in a buyout.

Sources with knowledge of a proposed deal say Russian-born owner Maxim Demin is seriously considering selling, although it is unclear at this stage whether the businessman is open to parting ways with the entire club.

The owner, who is a British national, is said to have appointed US-based company Montminy & Co to identify potential buyers or investors.

Sports post has been informed that a consortium of individuals with backgrounds in American sports – including ice hockey – has shown great interest in Bournemouth.

A businessman, based in Las Vegas, is believed to be the front man of the consortium. It is indicated to Sports post that Demin values ​​the club at over £150 million.

Talks are said to be underway and in recent months there has been a growing sense around the club that Russian owner Demin is willing to sell.

If a deal goes through, half of the Premier League would have American owners.

Most recently, Chelsea was bought from longtime owner Roman Abramovich by billionaire businessman Todd Boehly and investment firm Clearlake Capital in a deal worth £4.25 billion.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester City also have majority or minority Americans.

In 2020, Demin considered an approach to buy the club by an Arab consortium that included members of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

At the time, the proposed deal collapsed on price as the group was only willing to pay £140m, while Demin wanted considerably more.

But the US group would be more willing to pay the kind of money that would be enough to make an ownership deal, with Demin ready to sell.

Bournemouth’s return to the highest level is overshadowed by the sacking of Scott Parker

The Cherries reclaimed their place in the Premier League at the end of last season, automatically promoting them out of the championship under Scott Parker – increasing the club’s market value.

Bournemouth’s return to the top tier, however, was overshadowed by the sacking of Parker, just four games into the new season.

Demin and other senior Bournemouth executives were tired of Parker’s public digs over the club’s transfer policy over the summer. Parker’s firing was not linked to results.

Gary O’Neil has been appointed interim head coach, leading the club to four points from a possible six since Parker’s departure.