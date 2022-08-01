Bournemouth sign Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough in deal worth £12m

Bournemouth signed Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough for £12million plus a further £3million in bonuses.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder confirmed an offer had been received and Tavernier traveled to Bournemouth this weekend to finalize the terms.

The 23-year-old winger is expected to be part of the Cherries roster this weekend for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Marcus Tavernier becomes Bournemouth’s third summer signing for the transfer window

Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier scored five goals and provided five assists last year

He signed a five-year contract, becoming Bournemouth’s third summer signing after Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks got free transfers.

Tavernier, the younger brother of Rangers captain James, has been tipped to make a big impact by England manager Gareth Southgate, who has followed his progress at Boro and England U20s.

Five goals and five assists contributed to Boro’s seventh-place finish in the past campaign, while Wilder’s side narrowly missed the championship playoff spots.

Scott Parker’s has already hired Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell in the transfer window

The winger could make his debut for The Cherries in their Premier League opener this week

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham and have paid £3million for Brentford forward Marcus Forss.

The Brazilian scored five goals in 25 Championship appearances in the capital last season, while Forss scored once during his six-month loan spell with Hull.

Middlesbrough started the new campaign with a 1-1 draw with West Brom at the Riverside on Saturday.