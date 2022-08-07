Bournemouth set to sign Marcos Senesi and Neto as Scott Parker’s pleas are FINALLY answered

Bournemouth have announced goalkeeper Neto has been transferred on a free transfer after he left Barcelona.

The 33-year-old watched their 2-0 win against Aston Villa from the stands at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Sports post revealed earlier this week that the Premier club had contacted Barcelona to gauge Neto’s availability, and the move has now been completed.

“It’s very nice to sign a player of Neto’s caliber,” said chief executive Neill Blake.

“This is a real coup for the club and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us. He has tremendous experience at the very highest level of the game, so I’m sure he will be a huge asset to us.”

Despite playing only 21 times for Barcelona at the club in three years, Neto, 33, is expected to rival Mark Travers for the number 1 spot.

The Brazilian is now up against defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad next weekend.

Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi joins Bournemouth next week on £12.6m deal

Reinforcing the goalkeeper position immediately after winning promotion is a choice Parker has previously opted for, having hired Alphonse Areola on loan to usurp Marek Rodak between the sticks during his final Premier League stint at Fulham.

However, Travers is highly regarded at the club, having won Bournemouth’s ‘Player of the Year’ award last season, so he is expected to keep his place for the time being.

In the meantime, The Cherries also acquire Argentine central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord.

The talks are over a £12.6million fee plus extras for the 25-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract.

Cherries manager Scott Parker has asked for more autographs after a frustrating transfer window

The defender would be a welcome addition to Cherries manager Scott Parker, who spoke negatively about Bournemouth’s situation after a frustrating summer in the transfer market.

The Cherries have made just three signings in the transfer window so far, luring Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier to Vitality Stadium.

They are favorites for relegation and Parker had warned fans of the squad’s plight, with Rothwell and Fredericks both injured.

But Parker’s side is now moving quickly to bolster their squad after their 2-0 opening weekend win at Aston Villa.

Parker saw his team beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League opening weekend

Senesi is highly regarded in European football, having played 50 games last season.

The Argentine international scored three goals, provided three assists and was also the captain of Feyenoord several times.

The 25-year-old would help shape a thin division within Bournemouth’s squad, with Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and the younger James Hill the only current central defenders in Parker’s squad.

Jefferson Lerma played in an impromptu three-man defense against Villa, and Parker was desperate for options in that area, previously claiming Bournemouth were not ready for the start of the season.

The Cherries were previously interested in Liverpool duo Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg, but Senesi is the defender who will sign at the Vitality Stadium.

Senesi (right) played 50 games last season and is capped internationally by Argentina