Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has reinforced his side’s need for new recruits this summer

Just £10million spent on transfers, favorites chances to finish 20th and only three defenders on the roster – Scott Parker’s frustrations are justified.

And after wiping out Aston Villa’s big spend on Saturday, Parker warned it will be a long season ahead if reinforcements don’t arrive.

“We definitely need more players,” he said. “Today is a great result and performance, but we need to give ourselves some help.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has reinforced his need for additions to this window

Jefferson Lerma (center left) celebrates his goal in the Cherries’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa

“The players have to take in how good it feels to win. It’s important that they understand what brought us those three points and the feeling it gave us.’

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER REVIEWS BOURNEMOUTH (3-4-1-2): Travers 7; Lerma 8, Mepham 7, Kelly 7.5; Smith 7, Billing 6.5, Pearson 7 (Cooking 72min, 6), Zemura 7; Tavernier 7.5 (Christie 85); Solanke 7 (Stanislas 90+5), Moore 7.5. Scorers: Lerma 2, Moore 80. Booked: Smith, Pearson, Billing. Manager: Scott Parker 8.5. ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martinez 7; Cash 5, Konsa 5, Carlos 6, Digne 6; McGinn 6, Ramsey 6 (Buendia 46, 6), Kamara 6 (Luiz 83); Bailey 5, Ings 6 (Watkins 65, 6), Coutinho 5 (Archer 82). Booked: Ings, Ramsey. Manager: Steven Gerard 5. Referee: Pieter Bankes 6.5.

But that said, this was a perfect start. The Vitality Stadium shook with positivity on what was its 191st Premier League game, but first without Eddie Howe in the dugout.

Parker is even younger than Howe, but at 41, he already has more than his years of leadership experience: four seasons, two relegations, two promotions. Thinking back to his Fulham side, one remembers a team that played football easily, took it to the big boys, but eventually struggled to win.

This Cherries squad already seems to have a bit of realism about their talents, ceding 66 per cent of possession to Aston Villa and falling deep into a great rear.

Jefferson Lerma opened the scoring after two minutes and was man-of-the-match, a midfielder who shot into the back three due to a lack of defensive numbers.

Parker admitted it would be difficult to go from dominating the championship to this, but they were excellent on the counter-attack as Kieffer Moore sealed the win late in the day. Aston Villa, on the other hand, was listless in possession, indecisive in the final third and boss Steven Gerrard admitted he left with more questions than answers.

How does he make the most of Philippe Coutinho, the big-money Brazilian who struggled to influence this match? “I don’t think he was at his best — I think Phil will be the first to admit that,” Gerrard said.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard faces some predicaments within his bloated team

And does he start Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings – or both?

New signing Diego Carlos has grown in the game and is a smart addition, but for all of Tyrone Mings’ defensive shortcomings, Villa seemed to lack his air skills.

Parker admitted his plan was to make it a nasty game for Villa. “I want us to be terrible to play against and I want every team to come here and really work for all the points,” he added.

Arsenal are the next step here, between trips to Manchester City and Liverpool. Fight one of 38 won, 37 to go.