Bournemouth interim Gary O’Neil remains in the dark over his and the club’s managerial future

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil has revealed he has “no idea” about the club’s decision on who will be their next head coach.

O’Neil initially took the job on a temporary basis after Scott Parker was sacked after citing the club’s strategy in the transfer market following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 at Newcastle, a result that leaves them 12th in the league after seven games, O’Neil told BBC Sport: “I’ll find out next week what’s happening club-wise and see what the plan is.

“If it’s me, we’ll get back to work with the boys on the grass. I have no idea what’s going on – I knew I was going to take today and I don’t know how it goes, I think I’ll find out tomorrow.”

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under O’Neil after losing three of their first four games under Parker. The interim coach appears to have secured their backline with the Cherries also appearing solid and confident in their overall game.

Alexander Isak’s second goal in a Newcastle shirt wiped out Philip Billing’s opener, although O’Neill admitted after the game that he thought it was a good point for Bournemouth on their travels.

“It’s a good point for us, it’s a tough place to come. The boys got up,’ he said.

“I’m a little disappointed with the penalty, but we could have taken a point earlier. I’m glad the guys got something out of it, because they did a great shift.

“We had some plans prepared so the guys were willing to switch between them. We changed it up a bit in the second half and had to give up some ground, but I never really felt threatened. I am relatively satisfied.

‘She [the players] will show enthusiasm every game. It’s such a tough competition so we’ll reset. This game means nothing from tomorrow.

‘This game won’t help you in the next one. I’m just really happy for the guys, everyone, the fans, because it’s still a long way to go. We appreciate their support – the boys need them in those difficult moments where they have to dig.”

Bournemouth receive Brentford after the international break. A decision is expected to have been made by then.