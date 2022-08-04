Bournemouth confident of landing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Bournemouth are confident he will sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, 33, after further talks on Wednesday night.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this week that the Premier League club had contacted Barcelona to gauge Neto’s availability, and negotiations between the two clubs are progressing well.

The veteran shot-stopper is now expected to complete his move to the Vitality Stadium over the weekend, which would make him the club’s fourth summer signing.

With Bournemouth’s first game of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday, it is almost certain that Neto will miss this game, but could then qualify to play against defending champions Manchester City next week.

The South Coast club has had a quiet transfer window so far, with Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough, while also completing free transfers for Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell.

Neto would be a welcome addition to the squad and is expected to challenge Mark Travers for the number 1 spot.

He played only 21 times for Barcelona during his three years at the club, but has a lot of high-level experience from his time with Valencia, Juventus and Fiorentina.

Bournemouth have also filed for Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi as Scott Parker looks to bolster his team’s backline.

Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June in a friendly 5-0 win over Estonia and has been a fixture in Feyenoord’s first team for the past two seasons.

He played a key role in the Orange squad’s build-up to the Europa Conference League final last season, although they eventually fell back in a 1-0 defeat to Roma.

The 25-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Feyenoord and could be a useful asset to Bournemouth if they want to ensure they don’t fall back to the second tier this season.