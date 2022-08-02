Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to snap up Liverpool defender Nat Phillips

Fulham and Bournemouth are both reportedly keen to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Anfield in search of regular football in the first team, but the Reds want a reasonable fee to sell the centre-back.

Phillips, however, is low in the pecking order because he lags behind among others Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Nat Phillips expected to leave Liverpool this summer in search of regular first-team football

The two newly promoted teams Fulham and Bournemouth are both very excited to sign Phillips, according to Goal.

The same report suggests the Reds are keen to secure at least a £10m fee for Phillips.

The Wales international was loaned to the Cherries in the Championship for the second half of last season after joining them in the January transfer window.

The Wales international defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth

The move came after he made himself a cult hero at Anfield, having stepped into Liverpool’s central defense following a devastating spate of injuries to first-team players.

In his five months at Bournemouth, Phillips became an integral part of the club’s success, automatically promoting them to the Premier League next season.

In the 17 league appearances Phillips made after joining, the Cherries kept eight clean sheets.

The move came after he made himself something of a cult hero at Anfield after coming in

It comes as no surprise that Cherries boss Scott Parker is eager to bring Phillips back to the club after playing an influential role in helping his squad progress back to the top.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has complained about a lack of team depth at Craven Cottage, pointing out that the Cottagers have just two suitable seniors as centre-backs for their season opener, which ironically is against Liverpool on Saturday.

Silva has a good relationship with Liverpool’s new sporting director Julian Ward and is seen as a fan of Phillips’ no-nonsense style.

Both clubs have competition for his signature with two unnamed Serie A clubs also showing interest.