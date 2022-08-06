Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore score in win for the Cherries

BOURNEMOUTH (3-4-1-2):

Travers 7; Lerma 8, Mepham 7, Kelly 7.5; Smith 7, Billing 6.5, Pearson 7 (Cook 72, 6), Zemura 7; Tavernier 7.5 (Christie 85); Solanke 7 (Stanislas 90+5), Moore 7.5.

Subs not used: Dennis, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Booked: Smith, Pearson, Billing.

Manager: Scott Parker 8.5.

Mini pronunciation: This was the perfect start to the season and probably beyond fans’ expectations given the frustrating transfer window. They looked well drilled in the back and attacked with speed on the counter. Scott Parker won’t get complacent though and knows it’s going to be a long season if no new faces come in.

New signings:

Marcus Tavernier – The only player Bournemouth has spent money on so far this summer. Made some good runs and completed the two strikers well – probably their best attacking threat. 7.5/10.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3):

Martinez 7; Cash 5, Konsa 5, Carlos 6, Digne 6; McGinn 6, Ramsey 6 (Buendia 46, 6), Kamara 6 (Luiz 83); Bailey 5, Ings 6 (Watkins 65, 6), Coutinho 5 (Archer 82).

Subs not used: Olsen, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young.

Booked: Ings, Ramsey.

Manager: Steven Gerard 5.

Mini pronunciation: Steven Gerrard looked angry full-time, but won’t worry for a while. Tactically, he will have more questions than answers. How do you get the best out of Philippe Coutinho? To start Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings, or both? Can Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia Get a Better Second Season? Why can’t Villa send underpowered teams away as they have just won two of their last 12 league games?

New signings:

Diego Carlos – Was beaten a few times too easily in aerial duels, but settled into the game and looked good on the ball. 6/10.

Boubacar Kamara – Will provide a defensive shield in midfield to give those close to him a little more freedom, but like all his team-mates he was a little slow in possession. 6/10.

Philippe Coutinho – An afternoon to quickly forget for the Brazilian, who saw more of the ball in the second half, but his crosses and shots were poor. 5/10.