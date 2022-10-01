Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford: Cherries denied penalty by VAR in tight, goalless, tussle at the Vitality

A third tie in four games maintained Bournemouth’s unbeaten run since Gary O’Neil temporarily took the lead. However, O’Neil and his players will believe they could have celebrated the victory had they taken a penalty in the first half.

O’Neil has done an impressive job in bringing a sense of stability to Vitality Stadium after Scott Parker’s departure and against a backdrop of lingering uncertainty over the club’s future ownership.

Once again they showed the determination and determination that were evident in recent screenings. On this occasion, they were also left with a sense of frustration after referee Thomas Bramble stuck to his original decision to reject the penalty kick claim, despite watching the incident on the pitch monitor.

Bournemouth and Brentford played a tight, goalless battle at Vitality Stadium

MATCH REVIEWS Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Net 7; Smith 6, Mepham 8, Senesi 7, Zemura 6; L Cook 6, Lerma 6: Tavernier 6, Solanke 7, Billing 6; Moore 6 (Christie 72, 6). Subs not used: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony Brentford (4-3-3): Raya 6; Ajer 5 (Hickey 61, 6), Jansson 6 (Zanka 64, 6), Mee 7, Henry 7; Baptiste 6 (Onyeka 84, 6), Janelt 6, Jensen 6; Mbeumo 5 (Wissa 61, 6), Toney 5, Damsgaard 6 (Dasilva 61, 6) Subs not used: Cox, Buchanan, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Trevitt Referee: Thomas Bramall 6

Brentford was also entitled to feelings of disappointment after failing to find the cutting edge needed to break the home side.

Bournemouth had shown a much more determined streak in their three appearances under O’Neil before the international break. And it soon became apparent that they would have shown a similar approach against a Brentford side eager to continue from their heavy home defeat to Arsenal last time.

Mikkel Damsgaard – first included in the Bees’s Premier League lineup after four appearances from the bench – served the first warning as he worked his way in from the left before testing Neto with a curling shot that pushed the keeper wide as he was full of shelving.

A second shot for Damsgaard confirmed Brentford’s early superiority, but Frank’s side were unable to assert their early dominance and Bournemouth gradually began to look more confident as he struggled to make a clear opening.

However, they were convinced that their chance to break through should have come in the 20th minute, when Jordan Zemura went down after a challenge from Kristoffer Ajer. The left-back raced into the Brentford area to meet Marcus Tavernier’s pass and went to the ground after being caught by a sliding by Ajer.

Gary O’Neil has overseen his third draw in four games as interim head coach of the Cherries

Referee Thomas Bramall ignored requests for a penalty and stood by his decision even after he was advised by VAR John Brooks to watch the incident on the monitor to the side, much to the frustration of O’Neil and his players.

Ajer got the chance to make that frustration even bigger when he headed on the roof of the net shortly before half time.

But Bournemouth reached halftime with growing confidence after Marcus Tavernier was denied moments later by a fantastic block from Ben Mee and they carried that momentum into the second period.

It took a goalline clearance from Ivan Toney to negate Dominic Solanke’s looping header, shortly before a superb covering tackle from Brentford left-back Rico Henry stopped a sharp home counter attack.

Frank responded by making a triple substitution in an attempt to give his flank more urgency after the certainty the visitors had shown during the opening stages seemed to have faded.