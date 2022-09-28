Bourdain biography author says celebrity chef ‘had worked himself into a state of exquisite misery’

The author of a controversial new biography of Anthony Bourdain has claimed that the late celebrity chef “had reached a state of exquisite misery” in his final days, spending them drinking and sleeping with prostitutes.

The biography, by author Charles Leerhsen, uses files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s personal phone and laptop to paint a picture of the chef’s life and highlights his turbulent last days before he took his own life in June 2018.

“I think in his final days he had reached a state of exquisite misery,” said Leehrsen, who details Bourdain’s struggles with addiction and heartbreak over Italian actress Asia Argento.

‘I’m fine. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I don’t belong to you You are free. As I’ve said before. As I promised. As I really meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life,’ Bourdain texted Argento hours before her death.

“If I’ve written an unauthorized biography, I’ve also written a comprehensive one and I’ve written one that I think is true to the man,” Leehrsen said of his book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain. .

Author Charles Leehrsen is making waves with his new biography on celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, as Bourdain’s ex-girlfriend and brother battle the book’s release.

Bourdain, just days before he killed himself in France in June 2018. He was filming for Parts Unknown, his popular CNN show.

The book deals with Bourdain’s rocky relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, whom he sent a text message to hours before he took his own life.

Although Argento and Bourdain’s brother are against publishing the “unauthorized” biography, Leehrsen defended his book, due out Oct. 11, as “sympathetic” and “true to the man.”

“Every single thing he writes about the relationships and interactions within our family as children and as adults, he either made it up or got it completely wrong,” Bourdain’s brother Christopher told The New York Times.

Neither Christopher Bourdain nor Argento could be reached for further comment on the book’s release.

An executive at Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, responded to Bourdain’s brother: “With all due respect, we do not agree that the material in the book contains libelous information and we support our forthcoming publication.”

Leehrsen believes that many of Bourdain’s inner circle did not speak to him about the book because the chef’s agent, Kim Witherspoon, told them not to, according to The New York Times.

The book details Bourdain’s transformation from a New Jersey teenager into the famous but troubled chef who struck gold with his writings on food and travel.

In a text message to his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, he complained: ‘I hate my fans too. I hate being famous. I hate my job.

Busia-Bourdain had become Bourdain’s confidante in the last days of his life and is not opposed to the publication of the book. She currently controls Bourdain’s estate.

“I am alone and I live in constant uncertainty,” he told Busia-Bourdain, whom he was married to for 11 years before their separation in 2016, before he died.

Bourdain was also ‘hopelessly’ in love with Argento, who had just dumped him in an argument over photos of her with a French journalist in Rome.

She had broken up with him, citing his ‘possessiveness’ over her.

Asia Argento with her new man, MMA fighter Michael Martignoni, who is 20 years her junior at 26

Bourdain was heartbroken by photos of the Italian actress dancing with journalist Hugo Clement in the lobby of the Hotel de Russie in Rome, where she and Bourdain shared special memories.

The book reveals that he searched for her name online ‘hundreds’ of times afterwards.

In their final text exchange, he asked, ‘Is there anything I can do?’

She replied, ‘Stop breaking my balls.’

He replied: ‘OK’ and killed himself hours later.

Argento declined to comment on the book. In an email to the journalist, she says that he forbade her to publish, he said: ‘It is always Judas who writes the biography.’