Bouncer jailed for killing British heiress girlfriend in Switzerland has 18-year sentence increased

A bouncer convicted of strangling his British heiress girlfriend has had his 18-year prison sentence increased by six months.

Marc Schatzle, 33, was jailed in October 2021 for the murder of Anna Reed, 22, and appealed the verdict and conviction last month.

Anna – who paid for his vacations and designer wardrobe – was found dead three years ago in their luxurious hotel room in Lugano, Switzerland. Schatzle and his defense team claimed she died in a sex game gone wrong and asked that the conviction be changed to manslaughter – which would have meant a lesser prison sentence.

But instead, the Lugano Court of Appeal increased the sentence by six months, with a spokesman saying: “The justification will be given at a later date, but based on the evidence heard on appeal, they decided that a longer sentence was justified.’

The court also ruled that once his sentence is served he will be deported and unable to enter Switzerland for 14 years instead of the original 12 years, meaning he will not be able to visit his child.

German-born Schatzle, who has “Warrior” tattooed on his face and the acronym ACAB (All Cops Are Bxxxxxxx), said on his call, “What happened was an accident, I never wanted Anna’s death.

“Despite what the prosecutor says, I have said sorry, I have said sorry to Anna’s family and I have said sorry to my family for causing this disaster.

“I didn’t do what the prosecution says, it was just a banal accident. I accept that I accidentally caused her death.”

At his appeal last month, District Attorney Petra Canonica Alexakis slammed Schatzle, pictured, saying he had “lied for three years and that his claims of an ‘accident and a sex game gone tragically wrong’ were baseless.”

As he spoke, an ex-girlfriend – only named Michelle – cried, having previously been allowed to kiss and hug her during intermissions in bizarre scenes that would never have happened in a British court.

At his original trial last year in the Swiss city of Lugano, the court heard he had used Anna’s credit card to spend money after admitting he “loved the finer things in life.”

The jury was told that he had met Anna in Thailand in February 2019 and that she had paid ‘£50,000 to him’ to pay for hotels, restaurants and clothes during their time together.

She was in the Far East after her father Clive gave her a round the world ticket as a gift for her 21st birthday and she also inherited £250,000 from her mother who died in a domestic accident in 2016.

Burly Schatzle harshly claimed that Anna died when he wrapped a towel around her throat during consensual sex in the bathroom of their five-star hotel La Palme au Lac in picturesque Locarno in April 2019.

But judge Mauro Ermani called him a “liar” and added that Schatzle was a “dangerous man” when he sentenced him to 18 years.

She said, ‘He’s a murderer and the first trial confirmed this. The first lawsuit did not believe it was an erotic game and an accident.

There is nothing to confirm his version of events and he has refused to cooperate with investigators from the start.

“Had things gone as he claims, his attitude would have been considered different, but there is nothing to indicate that he and Anna Reed practiced erotic asphyxiation or sadomasochism.”

Ms. Canonica Alexakis highlighted how the telephone cable in their room had been pulled from the wall by investigators and Schatzle had insisted it was already broken.

But she added: “We know that’s not true because he ordered room service from the front desk, and this was confirmed by the hotel staff.

“Instead he ripped the cable, maybe trying to call Anna or maybe he did it to keep her from calling for help.”

She also emphasized that Schatzle had no wounds from Anna, as she weighed only 55 kg compared to his 105 kg and had a light build and her fingernails were short.

Ms Canonica Alexakis added: ‘Anna hated liars and she hated being lied to and the night she died she had learned what kind of man Schatzle was.

She had been warned about him by a previous boyfriend after he was tipped off by an ex-girlfriend of Schatzle’s, who said he manipulated and used her, lying continuously.

“The night Anna died, there was no sex play and no attempted prank by hiding her credit card in an elevator.

“She died as a result of an intentional gesture and the medical report revealed a wound to her gums consistent with a hand placed over her mouth.”

Anna was described in court as ‘beautiful and rich’, with Ms Canonica Alexakis saying that Schatzle had ‘only seven francs in his account and twenty francs in his wallet’ on the fateful night.

Schatzle callously claimed that Anna died when he wrapped a towel around her throat during consensual sex in the bathroom of their five-star hotel La Palme au Lac (pictured)

She continued, “But he knew that a Visa card that Anna had loaded was 25,000 Swiss Francs, which may not seem like much, but for a man who has nothing, it was enough to flee the country.

“That’s why after he killed Anna, he started faking the scene. He hid her credit card in the elevator for later retrieval because we know guests in the hallway heard heavy footsteps that morning.

He placed her body in a bath of warm water to delay the time of death, but the paramedics were suspicious when they arrived because of the color and texture of her skin.

Schatzle waited to sound the alarm, maybe two hours because he wanted to take the time to save his own ass.

‘He simulated an accident in the bathroom before sounding the alarm, but let’s not forget how he sounded the alarm when he took the lift to reception.

“In that situation, wouldn’t you run down the stairs instead of waiting for the elevator?” And people noticed that he had taken the time to tie his shoelaces and get dressed.’

Ms Canonica Alexakis added: ‘Anna was definitely uninhibited when it came to sex, but she wasn’t into rough sex or erotic smothering. Her friends and ex-boyfriend confirmed it.

Schatzle wasn’t into sadomasochism or rough sex. Two of his ex-partners have confirmed this. He’s the only one who says they were, but we all know he’s a liar.’