Boucher unveiled as new Mumbai Indians head coach

Mark Boucher has been appointed as the new Mumbai Indians coach, his stint from the 2023 edition of the IPL. The announcement came a day after ESPNcricinfo reported that Boucher, the head coach of the South Africa men’s national team until the end of their campaign at the upcoming T20 World Cup, was the front-runner for the position. The vacancy arose after Mahela Jayawardene was elevated to a more global role within the Mumbai Indians group, which now has teams at the UAE’s IPL, SA20 league and ILT20.

“Their history and achievements as a franchise have established them as one of the most successful sports franchises in the entire world of sports,” Boucher said in a franchise statement on Mumbai Indians. “I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It is a strong unit with great leadership and great players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

Boucher announced earlier this week, immediately after South Africa lost the Test series in England 2-1, that he would be stepping down from the position after the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

While he may not have extensive experience as a coach on the T20 franchise circuit, Boucher had a run as a wicketkeeper coach with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2016 IPL. Before that he had also played for Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shortly afterwards, he moved on to take charge as head coach at Titans in the South African domestic circuit before taking the lead role with the South Africa national team.