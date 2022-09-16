Boucher unveiled as new Mumbai Indians head coach
“Their history and achievements as a franchise have established them as one of the most successful sports franchises in the entire world of sports,” Boucher said in a franchise statement on Mumbai Indians. “I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It is a strong unit with great leadership and great players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”
“The way he [Boucher] has transformed South African white ball cricket over the past two years, he has been brilliant, and he is also someone who we believe will think differently and will contribute in a very positive way to the Mumbai Indians,” Jayawardene said in a video that was released by Mumbai Indians on Twitter: “Especially when we have a group of players with the skills we have, then we also have a young group coming through. So that transition is something we have to manage, and we think Mark will be the best man for it.”