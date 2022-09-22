Boucher unfazed as South Africa face juggling act between two World Cups

South Africa face a dilemma as they head to India on a whiteball tour that includes three T20Is and three ODIs. With the T20 World Cup barely a month away, most teams are focused on the marquee tournament. But South Africa does not quite have that freedom.

They are currently 11th in the ODI Super League points table with just four wins from 13 matches. They also pulled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia originally scheduled for January 2023 and will forfeit all their Super League points from that series. All this hurts their prospects of direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup in India, where only the top eight teams in the table are eligible for direct entry. The bottom five teams, along with Associates, will play the World Cup qualifiers in a bid to win the final two spots in the ten-team tournament.

So how do South Africa fare in the three-match ODI series in India, which begins on October 6, just 18 days before their first match at the T20 World Cup? Do they field a full-strength unit days before a crucial tournament and try to secure Super League points, or do they put direct qualification for the ODI World Cup in further jeopardy by not fielding their best XI?

“I think the one-day series we are going to play will have results and we will win,” said Mark Boucher, South Africa’s head coach, ahead of the team’s departure to India. “But everything in terms of the Indian tour will be keeping in mind that we have one [T20] The World Cup ahead of us.

“So if it’s resting players or giving opportunities to players… I see the squad that’s going with us – maybe 19, 20 players – I don’t see it as a T20 squad or an one-day squad. I look at the opportunities through 20 individuals that we just need to manage and get them in the best place for [T20] World Championship.”

While South Africa have lost just four of their last 21 completed T20Is, their ODI cricket has suffered in recent months. Boucher attributed this to not having their best players available at different times.

“One-day cricket, we’ve had a bit of a mixed bag because we’ve lost players at crucial times in the series to the IPL and all those sorts of things which are uncontrollable,” he said. “So we haven’t always been able to have our best players play certain competitions and series and games that we’ve always needed.

“That’s why we’re in the situation where we have to manage in terms of qualification. This white-ball team has a lot of special players. It’s just the balance of trying to figure out how to get everyone involved and get them ready to a big event which is the World Cup.”

‘I saw an opportunity for my future, for my family going forward and I took that opportunity’ – Boucher on joining the Mumbai Indians•Getty Images

India will be South Africa’s last pit stop before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup. India and South Africa are also in the same group in the tournament, and will meet on 30 October in Perth. Boucher is well aware of this fact.

“We have to be aware of the conditions we are going to play in,” he said. “It’s more about not getting too many cards out, especially in India because they’re in our pool as well, so we’ll face them at some point,” Boucher said. “There’s quite a few games we play against them, the venues we’re going to, we’re not sure what we’re going to get.”

“It was just a situation that I was put in and I saw an opportunity for my future, for my family going forward, and I took that opportunity,” Boucher said. “My decisions from a personal perspective are not going to hinder these guys at all. I will continue to give them everything I have to get the best result in a World Cup.

“It’s a massive World Cup for us and I’m really looking forward to it and I know the players are looking forward to it too. It’s a very strong team as well and it’s a massive opportunity for us and we have the players to push for a fantastic result in the World Cup.”