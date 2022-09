MI Cape Town is owned by Reliance Industries Limited which, in addition to IPL giants Mumbai Indians, also owns MI Emirates in the UAE’s ILT20. In August, MI Cape Town was the first SA20 team to announce their five direct signings ahead of the auction: Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis, who also play for the franchise in IPL. The SA20 Player Auction is scheduled for September 19 in Cape Town.