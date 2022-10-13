Bottle shop worker lights up internet with tips for young Aussies on getting best value from booze

A bottler’s video about how young people can get the best value out of their alcohol budget has gone viral on TikTok with hundreds of thousands of views.

The straight-talking young woman who works at the Cabramatta Bottler shop in Sydney’s south-west has advice that covers budget, alcohol content, taste and even ego size.

Wearing a black work t-shirt and speaking in a rapid-fire teenage drawl, Koi portrayed himself as a keen salesman in the clip released on Wednesday.

“If you don’t know what type of drink to bring to your party, I’ll help you out here,” she said, before immediately moving on to the minimum legal drinking age.

‘Eighteen, are you going to your first party? You should stick to Absolut or Smirnoff (the vodka brands) … you don’t have enough money to buy the other crap,’ she said, appealing to those on a budget.

A young woman’s (pictured) video on alcohol buying tips has gone viral on TikTok

Just so there’s no confusion, the store posted a disclaimer below the video saying it ‘does not condone underage drinking.’

Koi’s manager Olivia told Daily Mail Australia that the bottle shop is very happy with the video.

“It’s great she gives advice to younger and less experienced drinkers,” she said.

“She expands their knowledge of alcohol.”

But the younger legal drinking age cohort is unlikely to be die-hard drinkers, so she offered advice on that, too.

“Speaking of 18-year-olds, when you go to the party, lightweight becomes central, so you need some cider,” Koi said.

‘You can always go for OG Cruisers, but my best advice is Divas.

‘It’s 8 percent alcohol, which is double the Cruiser, and it’s only $15 (for a four-pack).’

However, one commenter was concerned that she was giving away a secret.

“No, don’t tell people about Divas,” they said.

An aversion to the taste of spirits is no obstacle to her trying to sell you a bottle or two.

“If you don’t like the taste of alcohol, Midori Illusion is the way to go,” Koi said.

“To me, it just tastes like a really sweet lemonade, and it’s the soulmate of a lightweight.”

However, one commenter disagreed with her, saying, “Midori doesn’t taste like sweet lemonade, it’s more hearty.”

The woman recommended Diva fruit flavored drinks (pictured) as they are ‘8 per cent alcohol’

In case the video moved too far to appeal to young men, Koi changed it.

“For the ladies, any of these Alizes (a mix of vodka and cognac), mix it with some Sprite and you’re good to go,” she said.

Then she moved on to those with bigger budgets.

‘When you’re going to your Asian uncle’s birthday party bro, you need some money.

“In my personal experience, I always break — Hennessy VSOP ($99.99) and a Martell Blue Swift ($104.99) are standard,” she said, naming two types of brandy.

Young people are pictured having fun at a party, possibly after getting some tips on TikTok

“But if you’ve got a little more money to spend and a bigger ego, go for that f****** (Hennessy) XO bro.”

With the Hennessy XO costing $269.99 at her store, it’s not for the faint of heart, but Koi assured viewers that it would be well received.

‘Every uncle loves them, and when you’re partying with the elders, you just have to learn to build up a high tolerance (to alcohol).

“They pull bottles out of nowhere bro.”

For those who want to create the atmosphere of a bar at home or at a party, she also had a solution for that.

Cheers! Four glasses are depicted clinking together as friends enjoy a drink or two

‘If you want your favorite shot from a bar, like a Wet P**** shot, we’ve got it pre-mixed for you so you don’t have to make it yourself.’

Koi concluded by saying “If this video is too long, or if you want a part two, let me know.”

Judging by the more than 600 comments the video got in one day, there is likely to be a follow-up.

Many commenters were intrigued by Koi’s voice, with one asking “is this like a normal accent or is it put on?”

The response from another poster was that it’s a western Sydney accent.

Another who appreciated the video said the young woman is ‘Cabramatta’s best investment’.