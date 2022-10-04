Both sides dig in as EPA’s final decision on Pebble Mine nears

via Wikimedia Commons” width=”800″ height=”510″/> Pick my. Credit: Erin McKittrick, www.aktrekking.com/pebble/ (AlaskaTrekker at English Wikipedia), CC BY 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons



Environmental advocates, Alaska Natives and commercial fishermen say they are both confident and anxious as they wait for the EPA to announce a final ban on mining waste in Alaska’s Bristol Bay — home to one of the world’s largest salmon fisheries — that would effectively kill a gold and copper mine estimated to be worth $350 billion.

The Pebble Mine has endured a decades-long battle spanning three administrations, all of which have moved to blockade the mine to protect the fishery. The developers, Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and other investors doing business like the Pebble Limited Partnership are still determined to keep the project alive.

It would be unusual for the EPA to reverse its preliminary decision to ban mining waste from Bristol Bay under a provision of the Clean Water Act, but the Pebble Limited Partnership will not hesitate to take the EPA to court over the decision. to obtain the necessary permits, according to a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Delores Larson, who lives in the Alaska Native village of Koliganek, Alaska, on the Nushagak River, says the possibility of the Pebble Mine getting the green light is terrifying. There are no supermarkets where she lives, she said, no lettuce, bananas or other imported foods. But there are native berries, moose and other wildlife, including the salmon starting their northerly journey to spawn about 200 miles downriver in the fishery in Bristol Bay.

Her people are “salmon people,” she said in a Washington interview last month, as she flipped through photos of bright pink catch drying in a shed at home in Koliganek and the dark, shiny fillets of her famous salmon jerky. “Salmon is gold to us.”

Larson had traveled more than 3,000 miles to put pressure on the EPA to finalize its “proposed decision”, announced in May to “disallow the use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay (South Fork Koktuli River, North Fork Koktuli) basin. River and Upper Talarik Creek (watersheds) as dumping grounds for the discharge of dredged or fill material in connection with the extraction of the Pebble Deposit.” The agency says the project would threaten the salmon fishery in the bay, which produced more than 76 million sockeyes this year, an all-time record harvest.

“Frankly, we would cease to exist as a people,” she said with a sigh, contemplating what would happen if the Pebble Mine were built. “It’s our whole life. We are completely dependent on our salmon.”

But developers aren’t eager to let the EPA destroy a multi-billion dollar project that could take advantage of what geologists say is one of the world’s largest reserves of gold, copper and other minerals. They believe their plan to contain the waste is a good one, despite what the EPA has said in several reports.

“The record that EPA has tried to set for this action is unfounded,” said Mike Heatwole, the partnership’s vice president of public affairs. “Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to advocate for this important mineral project.”

A final decision was expected this month after the EPA received a flurry of public comments, mainly in support of the waste-ban plan. But the agency announced on Sept. 6 that it would postpone the final adoption until December so that it could fully review all comments – although it has not escaped notice that this means there will be no announcement before the midterm elections.

And the inevitable legal battle ahead would prolong a long-standing battle for the project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals began exploring the Pebble Deposit in 2002 and was awarded mining rights for a project on 186 square miles of Alaska state land, including an open pit 2 to 3 miles wide and nearly a mile deep.

The chemicals needed to separate the copper and gold would create a lot of waste, leading to the partnership’s preliminary proposal for levees, or earthen dams, up to 740 feet high that could hold up to 10 billion tons of mining waste. Pebble Partnership says the residues are not dangerous, although environmentalists claim they are a toxic mixture of sulfuric acid, mercury, arsenic, lead, zinc, cadmium and metals.

The residues, or sulfide waste, should be contained “forever” because they do not naturally decay. The partnership’s current plan calls for “permanent underwater storage” that “poses no risk of failure and poses no threat to downstream habitat,” the website said.

But the EPA has yet to be convinced that the dams can contain 100 percent of the tailings. In 2012 and 2014, President Barack Obama’s EPA released draft and final assessments stating that the Pebble Mine would destroy up to 154 miles of streams, including 22 miles of salmon farming habitat, and eliminate more than 7 square miles of wetlands that support fisheries . And, the EPA said, a breach of dams intended to contain mining waste would have “devastating effects on aquatic habitat and biota.”

“That’s what everyone in Alaska fears,” said former Alaska Republican Senator Rick Halford, who has fought the Pebble Mine for decades. “‘Perpetual’ is a word you should hear in church, not some grand mining plan.”

Despite increasing opposition from locals and environmental advocates, the Pebble Limited Partnership applied for a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017. After several years of study, the corps issued an environmental impact statement in 2020 that favored the mine, essentially saying it could be built and operated without harming Bristol Bay fisheries, and it looked like the Trump administration was going green. would give light.

Then the tide began to turn against the mine. Before a permit was granted, a leaked conversation between executives of the partnership revealed that they expected to continue mining operations for 180 years — much longer than the proposed 20-year plan.

Opponents also accused the corps of speeding up its environmental assessment, and a strange array of conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, including presidential son Donald Trump Jr., opposed the project.

In a surprising turnaround, the Trump administration denied the mine’s permit in November 2020, a few weeks after President Donald Trump’s failed reelection bid. President Joe Biden’s EPA then seemed poised to close the case for good in May, with its proposed determination to ban mining waste in Bristol Bay.

While the EPA has yet to announce a final decision, both sides in the battle expect the agency to push through with its plan, and opponents are sensing victory.

“This project is not economic,” Halford said. “It’s too big, there aren’t enough investors. Even a big mining company would have to invest six or seven billion dollars to get there.”

The Pebble Limited Partnership had initially attracted three major investors: Mitsubishi Corp. from Tokyo, London-based Anglo American and Rio Tinto Group, also based in London. But all three withdrew by 2014. Still, in August, the partnership received a $9.4 million commitment from a new undisclosed investor, including a deal for more potential investments over two years totaling up to $47 million.

The developers are already preparing for a legal battle, said Heatwole, the spokesperson for the partnership. Rather than rewrite a more fish-friendly permit, the partnership plans to attack the basis for the decisions of the EPA and the Corps, he said.

Pebble Limited Partnership has appealed the denial of the permit by the corps, stating that the decision “was not in line with the findings of the final EIS it published on the project,” Heatwole said. That appeal is still pending.

As for the EPA’s determination under the Clean Water Act, Heatwole said such a broad ban, which is “23 times the size of our project’s footprint,” was never enacted and “is not legal under statute.”

Many Alaskans oppose the mine — polls commissioned by mine opponents showed that 68 percent had a somewhat or very unfavorable view of the project — but the state’s attorney general and governor have sent letters to the EPA, stating that they warn that the determination will create a “rampant EPA.” with a “wild card, playable on a whim to stop projects.”

Alaska U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan both opposed the mine, as well as the EPA’s push for a “final decision” that they say could prevent Alaskans from conceiving future development projects.

“This is the wrong approach to provide Bristol Bay with security and stability for Alaska,” Sullivan said in May, “and could threaten Alaska’s ability to responsibly source our world-class resources in other parts of the state.” develop, for the benefit of our communities.”

Like the development company’s bid to green-light the project, Larson and Halford say whatever the EPA decides, they will continue to fight to keep Bristol Bay pristine, including seeking legislation in Congress.

“How do you restore what’s already perfect? ​​You can’t,” Larson said. “This is a never-ending battle. I’m tired and exhausted. I want to let it rest… but we need to make this protection durable as soon as possible.”

