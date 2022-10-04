Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not shout out his own military service in the sometimes heated Republican Senate first in Nevada.

After all, the ex-Solicitor General, who served as Solicitor General of the Navy in Iraq, took on retired Army Captain Sam Brown, a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan and whose badly scarred face is on service. acts as a more powerful reminder of his sacrifice than his Purple Heart.

But now that his former enemy has become a patriotic ally, Laxalt, the son of one US senator and grandson of another, tries to make the most of his own military career.

He relies on well-known GOP buzzwords to call on veterans to help save the country from the “left” and to call the Democrats the party of the “megarich” as he attempts to overthrow Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto to bring.

In some cases, he also further capitalizes on his military experience — and Cortez Masto’s lack of it — with links to conservative issues, from US border security to government overreach on issues like COVID-19.

He warns of the dangers of Afghan terrorists, who have been released from captivity early, sneaking into the US and promises to re-enlist military members fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It’s the kind of campaign themes that strike a chord at many rallies around candidates like Laxalt, backed by former President Trump in a Western battlefield that Republicans see as one of their best chances of turning a blue Senate seat into red.

“First of all, there is no substitute for service. And we all know that,” Laxalt said recently at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Reno, where he and Brown served free hot dogs. “Clearly Senator Masto did not serve.”

It’s a phrase he couldn’t use in debates with Brown, who denounced Laxalt during the primaries as part of the “elite” establishment in Washington.

Laxalt – the grandson of the former US Senator and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt, and the son of former Senator Pete Domenici, RN.M. – spent much of his early life in the DC area.

He graduated from Georgetown Law School, was an assistant professor of law at the US Naval Academy, and served with the JAG Corps in Iraq, but did not participate in the kind of field combat Brown saw with the 1st Infantry in 2008.

At the VFW, Laxalt was introduced by an ex-commander of a B-2 test crew who created a potentially awkward moment when referring to Laxalt’s role in the military before the room finally burst into laughter.

“I’ll forgive him for being a JAG,” Air Force Colonel Tony Grady said. “But not really then, because when I was commander, the JAG was in my hip pocket, to keep me out of trouble.”

Brown never claimed his military record was better than Laxalt’s, but he did make veiled references during the primaries to how they got where they are.

“I was not born in power,” Brown said in his first ad, describing the Taliban bomb that “nearly killed me,” the soldiers who dragged his burning body to safety under mortar fire and his subsequent 30 operations.

Each pitch ended with the same tagline: “Career politicians can’t fix Washington; they broke it.’

Initially, the quote was interspersed with images of Cortez Masto and President Joe Biden, but later it was accompanied by photos of Cortez Masto and Laxalt.

Now Brown is singing Laxalt’s praises and begging vets of all political colors to rally behind him.

“What we do in the primaries as Republicans is determine who can put down the most effective fire, and they become the main effort,” Brown said. “It’s our duty to go out and be those foot soldiers for Adam Laxalt.”

At the VFW, Laxalt linked Cortez Masto to democratic policies that he says have weakened the US military, disrespected its soldiers and made young Americans less likely to enlist. His biggest round of applause came when he mocked those who ‘wonder why’ military recruitment is so low.

“Well, what about the fact that they kicked out service workers for refusing to take the COVID shots?” said Laxalt. “We have Navy SEALs after 12 years of investment and 15 missions to terrible places. I am a guaranteed voice to restore those people.”

Laxalt said he had heard that Cortez Masto hadn’t held a town hall meeting with veterans in at least a year.

Not true, her campaign said.

Cortez Masto, whose father and grandfather served in the U.S. military, has hosted at least a dozen events with Nevada veterans “to ensure she hears their concerns and is able to provide the federal support they need” in the past year. , her campaign said in an email.

Her achievements include approving the construction of a National Veterans Cemetery in Elko, which locals have been striving for for nearly a decade.

She helped pass a bill that would guarantee health and compensation benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange. Her legislation to protect VA benefits for student veterans was signed into law, as was a measure she supported to improve veterans’ access to mental health services.

As he did during the primaries, Laxalt reminds vets that he founded the nation’s first state office of military legal services as the Attorney General of Nevada — a creation the Pentagon eventually embraced and later adopted by several states.

He praises his JAG work in Iraq — where his legal team oversaw more than 20,000 detainees — as he criticized the Biden government’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind “billions of dollars’ worth of weapons” for would-be terrorists.

He said the “Afghan debacle” was the first time Americans “measured the size of this commander in chief and knew he was not up to the task”.

“Sen. Masto doesn’t hold him responsible,” Laxalt said. “A terrorist released in Afghanistan could be in this country today. This is a huge problem, and it’s an absolute shame that Senator Masto is dead silent about it.”

Cortez Masto insists she reversed Biden’s method of withdrawing from Afghanistan after criticizing Trump’s proposal to pull out without a plan.

She gets high marks from Ross Bryant, a retired Army veteran who is the executive director of UNLV’s Military & Veteran Services Center in Las Vegas.

Bryant describes himself as a moderate Republican who has voted for candidates in both parties. He is happy when veterans are elected to Congress and acknowledges that the veteran community is “sometimes very harsh: ‘If you’re not a vet, you don’t know what it’s like.'”

He said Laxalt “did a great job for us” as Attorney General, and that Brown’s support should weigh heavily on some: “He’s injured, he’s one of us.”

But, he said, it’s wrong to portray Cortez Masto as anything but a staunch, effective veteran advocate. He ticks off a list that includes expanding Agent Orange’s coverage to toxic burn exposure, pressuring federal agencies to set up booths at UNLV’s veteran job fairs, and rolling back benefit formulas during the COVID pandemic. that would have drastically reduced vet benefits of $9 million just for remote students at UNLV.

“She delivered at the end of the day. She’s been a rock star to us,” Bryant said.

