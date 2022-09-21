Boston school BANS gay pride flags and BLM livery from its classrooms to ‘avoid disruption’

School officials have banned a Massachusetts public high school from displaying gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms.

Stoughton High School employees were instructed during a faculty meeting on Sept. 14 not to display the flags along with the police officer’s flag, also known as the Thin Blue Line flag, an employee told The Boston Globe.

“We need to avoid placing objects in the classroom that could cause disruption or distraction,” board principal Juliette Miller said in an email to staff.

‘We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusiveness.’

Although the flags are banned, LGBTQ+ stickers will be distributed and pasted on classroom doors.

The stickers will not contain the words ‘Diversity, Equity Inclusion’ to avoid ‘politically charged’ jargon.

Miller did not immediately comment on the matter.

Stoughton High School staff banned from displaying police flags along with BLM and Pride flags in classrooms

Administrative principle Juliette Miller said the point in removing the flags is to maintain an “inclusive environment.” Pictured: A woman with a BLM flag at Duante Wright’s funeral service

Instead of displaying flags, the school is handing out LGBTQ+ stickers for teachers to put on their doors. Pictured: Photos of a Washington classroom

Some people were outraged by the decision, while others agreed. Pictured: Photos of a Washington classroom that was forced to take down the proud police flag

An unidentified staff member complained about the school’s recent order and fears it will create a less ‘welcoming’ and ‘warm’ environment for students.

‘Pride flags help LGBTQIA+ pupils feel safe and welcome at school. Bringing down Pride flags can harm students’ well-being and make them feel like they have nowhere to go,” the employee told The Boston Globe.

“Having a rainbow or BLM flag in our rooms is not imposing your beliefs or expressing political views on anyone. It’s just saying, “Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.”‘

Some people on social media were outraged by the school’s decision.

“So much for inclusiveness,” one wrote. “Glad my child is getting an education outside our city.”

Another added: ‘They should try to teach current events, not sweep them under the rug.’

“History likes to repeat itself,” said another.

Meanwhile, others praised the school’s decision, saying they should stick to teaching “math” and “English.”

“Smart move by your principal – political flags have nothing to do with ANY public school,” one person wrote.

Another added: ‘Let’s go back to the assumption that everyone is welcome. I don’t see any separate areas for race or gender in schools, and I’m pretty sure it existed before. Just assume it’s 2022 and you’ll be accepted until someone gives you a reason to think differently.”

“It’s insane and I don’t use that term lightly, it’s insane to think that a flag or sticker on a door is going to create this magical inclusive environment.”

The announcement adds the school to the list of public education institutions where the symbols are somehow banned

District head Thomas Raab said that despite the flags being banned, discussion about diversity and fairness is allowed.

District head Thomas Raab said the flags could disrupt student learning

In recent years, teachers have been asked to remove potentially controversial items from their classrooms. This is part of a consistent effort by the district to mitigate potential disruptions to student learning so that our students and educators can focus on educational lessons in the classroom,” Raab told Fox News.

He added: ‘Lessons and conversations on complex topics are an important part of the education our students receive, and I believe they can and demonstrate within the structured framework of lessons appropriate to their age.’

Raab did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com for a comment.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted in August to enforce a code of conduct the inspector recently interpreted as banning district employees from displaying police and pride-supporting symbols in the classroom.

Kettle Moraine High School is located in the city of Wales, Wisconsin, about an hour north of Milwaukee

Stoughton High School joins several schools that have banned flags and symbols supporting police, BLM and MAGA.

The Kettle Moraine School Board in Wisconsin voted in August to continue the ban on political displays.

The issue was raised by right-wing school board member Kelly Brown, who has a son in the district, complaining about the impact the banners were having on her son.

To compromise, Chief Inspector Stephen Plum said the district would interpret employee conduct guidelines to ban all such posts.

School board chairman Gary Vose said the interpretation was intended to support all students and prevent bullying.

“Having Pride flags in some classrooms and not others — and perhaps that’s not the intention — could get the message across that some staff members want to support students with different lifestyle choices and others don’t,” he said at the meeting.

We don’t want that in Kettle Marine. We want all staff to support all students. We don’t want conflicts between students or conflicts between employees. We shouldn’t allow bullying of any kind.’

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition against the Kettle Moraine policy launched by two local high school students, Bethany Provan and Brit Farrar.

“Having a rainbow flag in your room is not forcing anyone to believe in your beliefs,” Provan told WITI-TV. “It’s just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’