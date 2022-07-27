Boston Red Sox… or Boston Brawlers? Two fans – who are ROOMMATES – fight over spilt beer

The Red Sox broke their miserable five-game loss streak on Monday, but not all Boston fans were in a festive mood.

In a scene that looked more like it was from the octagon than a baseball game, two fans were filmed wrestling to the ground and hitting each other before security came in.

“Just another night in Boston,” wrote Kiers Jenner, who filmed the fight and posted it on Twitter.

Two Red Sox fans filmed fighting as Boston defeated Cleveland Browns on Monday night

The fans reportedly fought over a spilled beer and security had to step in and split them up

She later claimed the fight started when one of the men spilled a drink on the other, then said the two people were roommates.

“Man in red dumped a drink over the man in white,” Jenner added on Twitter. “The boys were roommates.”

TMZ Sports reports that the two men were thrown from Fenway Park because of the brawl, but were not arrested or injured.

Ironically, the Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guards 3-1 to seal the first win since being beaten 28-5 by the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

Alex Verdugo helped Red Sox end a five-game loss by beating the Cleveland Browns

The game was tied 1-1 in the sixth when Alex Verdugo helped create the moment of the night by hitting a pitch from Zach Plesac on the green monster of Fenway.

The ball came down and bounced over the head of fielder Steven Kwan, enabling Rob Refsnyder to score the go-ahead run.

An RBI from Christian Vazquez completed Boston’s win.