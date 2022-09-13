Boston Marathon creates nonbinary division for 2023 race

Non-binary athletes will be able to compete in the Boston Marathon next year without having to register as a member of the men’s or women’s division, race organizers announced Monday.

The Boston Athletic Association, which runs the prestigious marathon, said it has been working to expand opportunities for non-binary people — not just for the marathon, but for the BAA’s other races, including a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change when registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of approximately 30,000 is expected for the next spring edition of the legendary race.

Non-binary distance runner Nikki Hiltz has competed in the women’s division but announced the BAA’s decision on Monday to create a non-binary division

Runners fill the recovery area during the Boston Marathon on April 18

Non-binary athletes can submit entry requests if they complete a marathon as a non-binary entrant during the current qualifying window, according to the BAA. It said it is still working on establishing qualification standards for non-binary participants, but that its online applications will include “non-binary” as a gender option.

Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding: “We see this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together. .’

Non-binary pro and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the US team for the Tokyo Olympics, praised the move.

“There is still so much work to be done, but I am thrilled that non-binary runners are being recognized by the Boston Marathon and BAA,” Hiltz tweeted.

One Twitter user wrote that he saw the decision as a “good compromise” on the issue of gender division in sport, but others disagreed with the move.

“I’m sure no one will take advantage of this,” another Twitter user commented sarcastically. “Especially for a race that is notoriously difficult to qualify for.”

Many fans saw the decisions as a ‘good compromise’ on the issue of gender divisions in sport

There is a significant amount of disagreement among racing fans, who are divided over the issues

Some fans consider the decision to create a non-binary division to be ‘pretty cool’

The Boston Marathon is the last major marathon to include non-binary divisions.

Last year’s Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier half marathon and 5K event, became the first major race in the US to establish a non-binary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two participants who registered as non-binary participants were among the finishers, including Jacob Caswell, a middle-distance runner for Columbia University.

“Not even being able to win, but just competing as yourself, it’s just liberating,” Caswell, who won the Brooklyn non-binary division, told me. The New York Times.

Caswell’s time of 2:35:17 was about a minute better than the fastest woman of the race, Hirut Guangul, but about seven and a half minutes slower than the men’s winner, Aaron Mora.

Winter Parts won the non-binary division in the half marathon.

Although race officials in Brooklyn made an attempt at inclusivity, both Caswell and another non-binary runner, Zackary Harris, complained that they were sometimes wrongly sexed.

“It was so comically ironic that we’re really trying to celebrate the inclusion of non-binary runners here and they’re doing the exact opposite of that,” Harris told the Times.

Speaking to the Times, Steve Lastoe, founder of New York City Runs, admitted that more needs to be done for trans runners.

Harris is also working on Front Runners, an LBGTQ group, to address the issues, the Times reported.

“Non-binary runners have been here this whole time,” Harris said. “We’ve been forced to run in categories that don’t match our gender identities, and now we’re seeing a shift in sports to actually recognize us.”