A Boston grandmother has been fined $2.1 million by the IRS for failing to deposit $4.2 million in a Swiss bank account given to her by her Jewish father who fled Nazi persecution in the 1930s.

Monica Toth’s father, a successful businessman, opened the account shortly before his death in 1999 in case his daughter ever had to flee the country to escape prosecution as he did.

Her father was traumatized by his family’s experience of escaping Nazi Germany in the mid-1930s, when he moved to Argentina, where his daughter was born. Rode.

“Like many who fled Germany or later survived the Holocaust, he strongly believed that his daughter should have a cash reserve in case (as happened to him) she should one day flee government persecution,” Institute of Justicesaid a nonprofit that represents Toth.

Toth, 82, moved to the US at the age of 22, while her parents stayed behind in South America. In 1980 she became a naturalized citizen.

Now Toth says the IRS and the US government are violating its Eighth Amendment rights, which protect against “excessive” fines or bail or the imposition of cruel and unusual punishments against civilians.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, all U.S. residents must submit a Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) form to the IRS each year to identify foreign accounts that hold more than $10,000.

Toth claims she was not aware of the form and filed retroactively five years worth of reports in 2010, according to the Institute for Justice.

After she filed the forms, the IRS audited her and paid the Argentine $40,000 in back taxes.

In addition, in 2012, she received an FBAR fine totaling $2,173,703. The IRS can impose a penalty — which is different from a penalty — on a maximum of $100,000 or half of the balance in their undisclosed account, whichever amount. taller.’

The government deemed Toth’s failure to submit the FBAR form “reckless” and “deliberate”, prompting the massive fine.

“The government then sued Monica in federal court to collect,” the Institute for Justice said.

The First Circuit Court sided with the government, declaring it was “no fine.”

Toth now takes the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming that she did not “deliberately” fail to file the form, but that she did not know. The Justice Institute said the mother of four filed her taxes by hand “using forms from the city library.”

She has also filed a petition with the Court, stating that “civil penalties” are in fact fines.

The Institute of Justice has long gone after those with foreign bank accounts who have not filed FBAR.

She is suing the government, saying the IRS punishment is actually a fine and violating her Eighth Amendment rights

Earlier this year, the IRS went after Holocaust survivor Walter Schik, who is nearly 100 years old, and asked for $8.8 million, according to the Institute for Justice.

Schik and his family were taken from their home in Austria to a concentration camp during the war. Arranged would be liberated in Hungary before going to the US in 1947.

Ten years after becoming a US citizen, he opened a bank account in Switzerland to collect money “reclaimed from the Holocaust” from relatives who died in the camps, and the money had no connection with the US.

In 2007, when his attorney was doing his taxes, the software automatically populated that he had no foreign accounts, despite the more than $16 million he had in the account managed by his son.

Schik would later file a late FBAR form in 2007 and he was fined $8,822,806.

The National Taxpayer Advocate warned in 2012 that the IRS “pressed for draconian fines against taxpayers with foreign accounts, regardless of their benign purpose.”