Boston Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for a year for violating team policies after reports of an affair

Celtics coach Ime Udoka has released a statement after he was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 NBA season. Reports say he had a confidential, intimate relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” Udoka’s statement read.

‘I am sorry to have put the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for all involved, I will have no further comment.’

A statement released by the Celtics confirmed reports that the suspension would last the entire NBA calendar.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision on his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension is effective immediately. ‘

This is a development story. More to follow.