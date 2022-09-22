WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka ‘will NOT resign as he awaits sanctions’

Sports
By Merry

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka ‘will NOT resign pending sanctions from the organization’ as he faces ‘a year-long ban for alleged affair with female employee’

By Isabel Baldwin for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:57, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:57, 22 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka will not be stepping down from his position as he ‘pending sanction from the organization’, according to reports.

Udoka reportedly faces a potential season-long suspension for having an inappropriate, consensual affair with a female member of the team’s staff.

It was previously reported that he was considering resigning, but he will not do so now, as he is awaiting sanctions from the franchise, according to Chris Haynes.

More to follow.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was…

Merry

Worcester MP Robin Walker…

Merry

‘It’s the reason I’m…

Merry
1 of 4,688

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More