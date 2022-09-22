Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka ‘will NOT resign as he awaits sanctions’

<!–

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka will not be stepping down from his position as he ‘pending sanction from the organization’, according to reports.

Udoka reportedly faces a potential season-long suspension for having an inappropriate, consensual affair with a female member of the team’s staff.

It was previously reported that he was considering resigning, but he will not do so now, as he is awaiting sanctions from the franchise, according to Chris Haynes.

More to follow.