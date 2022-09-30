Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘used crude language with a female staffer before affair’

The independent law firm’s investigation into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly found that he used vulgar language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an inappropriate employment relationship with the woman.

Udoka was officially suspended by the team last Thursday for a violation of team policies after he allegedly had a consensual relationship with a staff member.

The findings of the investigation into the coach revealed that Udoka used language that was deemed “concerning coming from a superior in the workplace”.

It likely played a significant role in his one-year suspension and contributes to making it especially difficult for Udoka to be reinstated as Celtics coach in 2023, according to ESPN.

Power dynamics associated with the inappropriate relationship were reportedly the primary finding and policy violation in the law firm report commissioned by the Celtics and completed early last week.

In a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck confirmed that the one-year suspension was the result of multiple team policies.

The Celtics reportedly won’t stand in the way of Udoka seeking a coaching job elsewhere and teams are said to have tried to gain a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for the suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for a future employment.

According to the athleticsome Celtics members learned of Udoka’s relationship in July, and team leaders initially believed the relationship was consensual.

However, Udoka recently made unwelcome comments to the woman and that prompted the team to release internal interviews.

The suspension ended after a closed-door meeting with owners and team president Brad Stevens that lasted several hours. Stevens and other team executives also met with players at team facilities, according to the report.

Joe Mazulla, a 34-year-old who served as the Celtics’ assistant last year, will be the interim coach for the 2022-23 season.

In his place, assistant Joe Mazzulla (left) will become interim head coach after another assistant coach, Will Hardy (right), left Boston to become head coach of the Utah Jazz.

Udoka apologized to players, fans and the team for “putting the team through a difficult situation” in a statement released last week.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” Udoka’s statement read. I am sorry for putting the team in such a difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.

The chaotic situation at the Celtics escalated on September 23 when Udoka’s fiancée, actress Nia Long, said she had been “blindsided” by the affair and found out only days after returning to Boston to be with her boyfriend all day. life.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress has been with Udoka for over a decade and shares a 10-year-old son, but their family happiness was shattered this week.

Long is believed to have discovered the infidelity only when the Celtics announced their coach’s suspension.

Udoka was engaged to actress Nia Long (left), who gave birth to the couple’s son in 2011.

Nia Long is pictured, right, with the couple’s 10-year-old son recently and, left, on social media.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and community during this difficult time means the world to me,” Long said through his spokesman.

‘I ask that my privacy be respected as I process recent events.

“Above all, I am a mother and I will continue to focus on my children,” she said.

Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad was forced to deny claims that she was the employee involved with Udoka and criticized the incessant speculation on social media about the identity of the employee.

The decision was made to keep the name of the woman involved secret, but many have claimed this has led to unfair speculation online and drawn several innocent women into the rumours, and that point has been echoed by Pflugrad, herself a Celtics employee.

“As a woman in the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking,” she wrote on Twitter Friday.

“Seeing the names of people not involved in the media, including my own, with such carelessness is disgusting. This is a step backwards for women in sports who have worked hard to prove themselves in an industry they deserve to be in.”

Alongside the post, she added: “It’s time to talk about this matter and for my co-workers, I see you and I’m always here #women in sports.”

Amanda Pflugrad (right) is a Celtics reporter who has been drawn into online rumors.

Pflugrad has criticized the ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘disgusting’ rumors circulating online

She is one of many female staff members of the organization who have been dragged

Meanwhile, Long became a household name with her role on Fresh Prince of Bel Air as Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith’s girlfriend.

He also starred in Boyz In The Hood, Soul Food, and Big Momma’s House.

The beloved actress has also received three NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

As news of the affair spread on social media this week, Long’s fans and celebrity friends jumped to his defense.

Many berated Udoka for her indiscretion and asked how she could have betrayed the actress, a universally popular star and one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

‘Sending nothing but love to Nia Long.

We will not allow a man, who did not recognize the luxury that was his presence, to obscure all his beauty and glory.

‘In fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday!’ New York Congressman Jamaal Bowmann tweeted.

“Nia Long has a 100% approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that,” added film producer Van Lathan.

‘Cheating on Nia Long? The end of days has to be upon us because there is NO WAY,” producer Nina Parker added.

Celtics team president Brad Stevens and Grousbeck addressed the media Friday and strongly reprimanded the now-suspended Udoka, noting that only he was “facing a penalty or a reprimand.”

According to Grousbeck, players in the organization are “very concerned” about the situation.