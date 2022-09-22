Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘could face a significant suspension for violating team rules’

Just a few months after leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals — and less than a month from the start of the next season — head coach Ima Udoka is reportedly facing disciplinary action.

According to AthleticsUdoka had ‘an inappropriately intimate and consensual relationship’ with a female member of the team staff.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Udoka’s job, ‘is not believed to be in jeopardy, but a suspension is on the way and a final decision on that length could come as soon as Thursday.’

Discussions within the Celtics organization are reported to be ongoing to determine a potential final punishment.

Wojnarowski’s report says a ‘significant suspension’ could be in order.

According to the Boston Globe’s Adam HimmelsbachUdoka is facing a suspension for a violation of team rules.

His sources said discipline may be decided soon, but did not reveal what Udoka was specifically punished for.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could face a potential suspension days before the start of this year’s NBA season for violating team rules with a penalty yet to be determined.

Udoka was hired last year in his first head coaching gig and took Boston to the NBA Finals

Udoka was named head coach of the Boston Celtics at the start of the 2021–22 season after Brad Stevens was promoted to President of Basketball Operations.

In his first season as head coach, Udoka compiled a 51-31 record and guided the Celtics to an Atlantic Division regular season title.

Udoka then helped lead Boston all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Prior to coaching with the Celtics, Udoka spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs under head coach Gregg Popovich.

With the Spurs, he won an NBA title in the 2014 season.

Udoka left San Antonio in 2019 and moved to the Philadelphia 76ers. The following season, he became an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

Before coming to Boston, Udoka won a ring as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs

He was then hired as the head coach of the Celtics, becoming the fifth black head coach in team history.

The Celtics will hold a media day on Monday before opening training camp on Tuesday. Their first preseason game is at home against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2nd.

Boston opens their regular season schedule on October 18 at home against the 76ers.