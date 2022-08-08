Boston Bruins bring back Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci in what could be last seasons for both

Boston Bruins fans’ fears were put to rest on Monday when the team announced the return of two icons of the franchise.

Captain Patrice Bergeron and former center David Krejci have been signed to one-year contracts with a combined cap hit of $3.5 million.

Bergeron is rumored to be considering retiring after a first round elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Instead, the 35-year-old will remain in Boston on a $2.5 million deal with an additional $2.5 million in incentives.

An hour after that deal was announced, it was revealed that the Bruins were able to convince 36-year-old former center David Krejci to return from his time in his home country of the Czech Republic on a $1 million 1-year deal.

The Bruins keep their captain Bergeron and bring back a permanent fixture in David Krejci

Both Bergeron and Krejci have played for the Bruins their entire NHL careers

These moves were seen as a final push for Boston to win the Stanley Cup with its current core group of players as the team moves closer to the rebuilding phase.

Bergeron is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, defensive forwards in NHL history.

Entering his 19th season in Boston, he has just won the Selke Trophy for being the league’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time.

During the 2021-2022 campaign, he managed to move up the list of the team’s all-time top scorers, now owning the record for 4th most goals and assists in a Bruins uniform.

Bergeron returns for his 19th season in black and gold

Krejci’s return is somewhat of a surprise to those outside Boston, as many assumed the 36-year-old would play in the Czech Republic for the rest of his career.

But after 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points in 51 appearances for HC Olomouc, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was able to bring Krejci back.

He currently ranks 7th on the team’s all-time assist leaders list and 9th on Boston’s all-time points leaders.

The team lacked Krejci’s creativity last season as it struggled to find a true second-line center to match his scoring ability and talent.

Erik Haula was called up to fill that role, but after performing well, he was traded to give Boston more cap flexibility.

Krejci and Bergeron – along with winger Brad Marchand – are the last remaining players of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup winning team that won Boston its first cup since 1972.

The Bruins played two more Stanley Cup appearances with those three players, falling for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and the St. Louis Blues in 2019.