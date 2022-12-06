Bossley Park, Sydney: Carjackers threaten man with gun after he refused to get out of his car

Police say when the driver refused, one of the men pulled a firearm at him

A young man has been left terrified after two strangers armed with guns stole his car in a violent carjacking in southwest Sydney.

The 29-year-old man was driving on Prairie Vale Road in Bossley Park when he came to a stop about 11.30pm on Tuesday evening to make a left turn.

Police will claim that when he refused, one of the men pulled out a gun.

The 29-year-old man was driving on Prairie Vale Road in Bossley Park when he came to a stop at about 11.30pm Tuesday evening to make a left turn on Cowpasture Road (pictured)

The men jumped into the Mazda and drove off, forcing the terrified driver to pull over another vehicle and call police.

One of the men has been described as being white in appearance, 5’7″-5’7″ tall, thin build, short brown hair and an earring.

The second man is also white and 170-175 cm tall and slim build.

Investigators from the Fairfield City Police Command have urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact law enforcement.