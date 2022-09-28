Boss who fired a single mother DEFENDS his decision

An employer has been branded an ‘a*******’ after admitting they sacked a single mother who had just returned from maternity leave after his company’s budget was slashed.

Going to Save your‘s AITA forum, the anonymous poster, believed to be from the UK, explained that while the employee, called ‘Jess’, was on maternity leave, the team struggled to cope with her workload.

The boss explained: ‘Me and two others shared half the work that Jess used to do and we hired someone new to come into the team to handle the other part of Jess’ workload and then some.’

He added that the new employee ‘came at significantly reduced costs’ as he was straight out of university.

But when he submitted the paperwork for Jess’ return at the end of her maternity leave period, the boss claimed the firm informed him they no longer had the budget for a team of seven, ‘and would have to let someone go’ .

They explained: ‘We’re five months into a project that was supposed to take an estimated 10 months and my decision came down to Jess and the man we hired to replace her.

‘The reason we hired a replacement, which is not normally what we do, is because we expected that for this project the workload would be far greater than our current capacity, which it is not.’

He then listed five reasons why they chose the replacement over Jess, who had been on maternity leave for 10 months, which was company policy.

The reasons were, among other things, that the clients knew the young candidate, whereas they did not know Jess, and that Jess had been out of work ‘for a long time’ and may have difficulty adjusting to being at work again.

“Obviously the ideal situation that I wanted was to keep both and not put a new single mom with no other job out in the cold, but I had to do right by the team and firm,” wrote the employer.

‘I told her that I would write her a brilliant letter of recommendation and that in a few months she could try to apply for a job with our company, hopefully we have the budget, but she snapped at me and said not to bother , and called me a **** and left.

‘I know I sound cold and heartless, but I had to be fair to both staff, not just Jess, right?’

Thousands of people responded to the post, with many telling the boss he was very wrong for firing a woman who had just returned from maternity leave.

One person said: ‘Every single reason you gave was only true because she had gone on maternity leave, which legally CANNOT be a reason to fire someone. Yet that is the reason behind every reason you gave. Be prepared for a lawsuit.’

Another person pointed out that the boss had admitted it took three people to do Jess’s job while she was gone, asking: ‘How can you justify firing her for anything other than punishment for using a benefit like her own company gave?! Bonkers.’

A third wrote: ‘Seriously. Good work [original poster]you “saved money” by keeping this other guy, only to eventually have your company sued right up the wazoo for wrongful termination.

‘You should probably start looking for new jobs because your company will rightfully fire you for the mess you just created for them.’

A fourth said: ‘He basically hired a replacement to replace her, the replacement has to go as the one they are replacing is now back.’

Another said: ‘You are punishing her for having a baby and taking the maternity leave your company offers. You knew she was coming back, why didn’t you hire a replacement until then?

‘You’re not going to save any money after she sues to get fired because she’s a mother.’

‘Jess should sue you. It wasn’t her maternity or homecoming that was the problem. You obviously failed to properly prepare the team for a long absence. The last employee is usually reduced first.’ Added a furious poster.