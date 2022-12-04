Boss of Harry and Meghan’s TV firm leaves after 18 months, days before Netflix documentary release

<!–

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost another important assistant, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Mandana Dayani, 40, stepped down this weekend as president of Archewell, the couple’s media empire and charitable foundation.

A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry said last night that the couple would “take full control of their business.”

With her American media connections, the Iranian-born activist was regarded as one of the Duke and Duchess’s most important advisers.

She has been with Archewell for less than 18 months, overseeing day-to-day operations.

Her surprise exit comes just days before a stellar six-part documentary series about the couple’s acrimonious split with the royal family — produced by Archewell and streaming giant Netflix — is released online.

Ms Dayani is the latest of at least 13 top officials to leave the Duke and Duchess since 2018.

Toya Holness, Archewell’s global press secretary, parted ways with the Sussexes earlier this year, while Catherine St-Laurent, their chief of staff and an Archewell director, left in March last year after just over 12 months in the position.

In a statement last night, Ashley Hansen, Meghan and Harry’s global press secretary, said Ms. Dayani “has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, dedication and leadership.”

She added, “Ms. Dayani was hired while on parental leave to advance the company and its projects.

‘She has successfully further shaped her vision and future. Her transition was mutually planned, with the intention that the Duke and Duchess would now take full control of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani fully supports the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”

Dayani, who described herself as “entrepreneur, lawyer, activist, executive producer and investor,” posted a photo to Instagram of her alongside Meghan and Ms Hansen in October.

As president of Archewell, Ms. Dayani oversaw the couple’s production and audio businesses and their non-profit organization.

In 2020, she launched a podcast with actress Debra Messing – star of the US sitcom Will & Grace – featuring interviews with well-known social issues advocates including Sophia Bush, Hillary Clinton and Jane Fonda.

She played a key role in the development of Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes and is leaving on the eve of Archewell’s greatest success: a Netflix series that is set to dominate headlines around the world.

Ms. Dayani changed her LinkedIn profile this weekend to show that her high-profile role at Archewell was over. Her page now reads, “President, Archewell, full-time Jun 2021 – Dec 2022, 1 year 7 months.”

While she has been able to fall back on two other activist roles, Ms. Dayani has yet to list a new job title or position, suggesting she has not left Archewell to take on a new job.