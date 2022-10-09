Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Bosnia for the second time in a week on Sunday, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader manipulated a vote in a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month.

The final results of the vote on October 2 in Bosnia are not yet known. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosnian Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as the joint central institutions.

Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the election to the post of president of the Serbian entity. However, opposition leaders claim that their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner and that Dodik manipulated the vote.

Citing reports of irregularities, central electoral authorities in Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo have ordered the unlocking of ballot boxes and a recount at about 1,000 polling stations across the country before the final results are determined.

Dodik, the most powerful politician in the Bosnian Serb semi-autonomous region, has denied allegations that he orchestrated electoral fraud to deprive his main challenger of her election victory.

At Sunday’s rally in the northern town of Banja Luka, Trivic said the opposition wants a recount and audit of all ballots in the Bosnian Serb entity, and an investigation into possible electoral fraud.

“I wasn’t the one who got robbed, it was the people,” Trivic said. “We won’t back down, we won’t stop.”

The crowd chanted “Mile thief!”, referring to Dodik by his nickname.

Dodik has ruled virtually unchallenged for years, despite being sanctioned by the West for advocating the secession of the Republika Srpska, as the Serbian entity is called, from the rest of Bosnia. Russia has backed Dodik, fueling fears in the West that Moscow would try to create further instability in volatile Bosnia to divert any attention from the war in Ukraine.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs led to the devastating 1992-95 war in Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and devastated the country for years. A US-brokered peace deal that ended the war created the Serb and Bosnian Croat entities, loosely linked by joint institutions.

The Balkan country of 3.3 million continues to be plagued by corruption and ethnic tensions that have hindered accession to the European Union.

