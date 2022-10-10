Bosnia recounts Serb president race after reports of fraud

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – Amid widespread reports of fraud in Bosnia’s general election, the ethnically divided country’s highest electoral body on Monday announced it would conduct a recount in the race for the next Bosnian Serb president to be, a vote allegedly manipulated by a staunch pro-Russian leader.

The October 2 elections in Bosnia will include races for all levels of government in the Serb-dominated and Bosnian Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the joint central institutions linking the two.

Bosnia’s Central Election Commission ordered on Monday that all ballots cast in the race for president from the Serbian-led part of the country should be shipped to the central vote counting center in the capital Sarajevo for recounting and further investigation.

The decision, supported by all but one of the seven members of the multi-ethnic committee, followed widespread reports of irregularities and problems at the outpatient clinics.

“We have heard of cases of voter intimidation, vote buying, ballot filling, improperly sealed ballot boxes, polling station officials deliberately altering votes and a host of other procedural issues,” said Election Commissioner Irena Hadziabdic. and explained the reasons for the decision.

Hardline Bosnian Serb separatist Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of Serb-led Republika Srpska. But his main contender, Jelena Trivic, has rejected that, saying that Dodik’s “thugs” intimidated voters on election day and pollsters loyal to his political party, SNSD, had changed the number of votes to increase the number cast on her. to reduce votes so as to hand him the victory.

Trivic supporters organized two major rallies in the past week to demand a repeat of the vote for the president of Republika Srpska and support her refusal to admit defeat.

Dodik has been the most powerful Bosnian Serb politician since 2006, despite being sanctioned by the West for corruption and advocating the secession of Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.

Speaking to local media on Monday, Dodik described the commission’s order as “violating the law” and an example of “foreign interference”.

Under Bosnia’s electoral rules, votes in polling stations are counted by polling stations appointed by the country’s Central Election Commission, but all are nominated by political parties and coalitions participating in elections. The Central Election Commission collects the counts from the polling station, examines them for irregularities and, if necessary, performs recounts before certifying the result or ordering a re-vote.

The committee has been calling for reforms to the electoral law for years and emphasizes that appointments of polling station members by political parties increase the risk of electoral fraud.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs led to the devastating 1992-95 war in Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and devastated the country for years. A US-brokered peace deal that ended the war created the Serb and Bosnian Croat entities, loosely linked by joint institutions.

