Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham could be available for just ‘£83 million next summer’

Jude Bellingham could be available for just ‘£83m’ next summer as long as the fee is paid in full upfront’.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football with 100 caps for Borussia Dortmund and 16 for England already.

He was widely praised as one of England’s few bright sparks in their 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday night.

He could be an excellent addition to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City midfield

According to reports in The sunManchester City and Liverpool are both targeting the midfielder, who could be available for ‘£50m less than the £135m previously expected to be Dortmund’s price, as long as the fee is paid in full upfront.’

They also report that Bellingham remain close to Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian striker promoting life at the Etihad to his former team-mate.

City have already signed a top midfielder in Kalvin Phillips, but doubts over the futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva make Bellingham an excellent option for the Premier League champions.

For Liverpool, their recent injury struggles have brought their lack of depth into focus. The Reds are currently short of four key midfielders and their results have been affected by absences this season.

Bringing in Bellingham could help Liverpool mitigate future injury crises and begin to future-proof an aging squad.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in the England star, but would need to qualify for the Champions League this season to have a realistic chance of signing him.