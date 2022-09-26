Borussia Dortmund ‘keeps eye on Liverpool’s Naby Keita’ ahead of potential Bundesliga return

Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in anticipation of a possible future transfer.

The Guinea international is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and has already attracted the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe over a future move.

However, it is Edin Terzić’s Dortmund who appear to be leading the way for Keita’s signature after the player recently claimed he is uncertain about his future in England.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is one of Borussia Dortmund’s transfer targets next summer

Erin Terzić’s squad hopes to bring the former RP Leipzig player back to the Bundesliga

According to Sports ImageKeita is one of Dortmund’s top priorities for next summer’s transfer window as they look to strengthen their midfield.

This comes after news that talks were underway between Keita and Liverpool over a new deal, but other clubs’ interest in the 27-year-old could put discussions on hold.

The midfielder is yet to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season due to a hamstring injury, which is quite emblematic of Keita’s Liverpool career as a whole.

He missed 72 appearances for the Reds during his four full seasons with the club, often struggling with ankle, groin and hamstring injuries.

Keita struggled with injuries at Liverpool and has yet to play for the squad this season

Since leaving RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool.

During that time, he has made 117 appearances, but he is not guaranteed a starting spot if everyone is available.

Liverpool have options in midfield including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.