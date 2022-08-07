Borussia Dortmund ‘close to agreeing £4m deal for Anthony Modeste’ as Sebastien Haller replacement

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly close to taking over French striker Anthony Modeste from fellow Bundesliga club FC Koln.

Edin Terzic is on the hunt for a new frontman, as Sebastien Haller – who only signed with Ajax earlier this summer – is undergoing chemotherapy for a testicular tumor and is expected to be out for several months.

Edinson Cavani, Edin Dzeko and Marcus Thuram have all been linked with a move to Signal Iduna Park.

But according to Sports 1Dortmund have signed a basic deal to sign Modeste, 34, and a transfer fee of between £3.4million and £4.2million should be completed in the coming days.

The report also claims the striker will sign a one-year deal worth £5million.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Dortmund chose Modeste because he knows the Bundesliga better than other targets such as free agent Cavani or Almeria forward Umar Sadiq.

The Frenchman is in his second stint with Köln and has been with the club since 2018, but has just one year left on his current contract.

Sebastien Haller has to undergo chemotherapy for a testicular tumor and will be out for a long time

Edinson Cavani was also on the Dortmund shortlist before they decided to go to Modeste

Sports 1 report that financial problems at The Billy Goats mean they can’t afford to offer Modeste a new deal without him getting a significant pay cut.

The striker scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga last season, leaving him behind only Robert Lewandowski, Patrik Schick and Erling Haaland in the scoresheets.

Modeste, who was capped by France at under-21 level, started his career in Nice and played in Bordeaux, Hoffenheim and China’s Tianjin Tianhai, among others.

The 34-year-old was also loaned to Blackburn in the second half of the 2011/12 season, but failed to score in nine appearances as Rovers were relegated from the Premier League.