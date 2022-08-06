Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus’ early strike seals victory for the hosts

Borussia Dortmund won their opening game of the season with a 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Marco Reus opened the score for the hosts in the first ten minutes and Dortmund led 1-0 at half time.

The second half was scoreless and the hosts held on to a valuable three points in the opening week of play.

Lukas Hradecky was sent off for the visitors in injury time.

Full report to follow…