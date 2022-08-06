WhatsNew2Day
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus’ early strike seals victory for the hosts

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus’ early attack seals victory for the hosts in the Bundesliga season opener with goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky sent off in stoppage time for the visitors

  • Dortmund started their campaign with a 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion
  • Marco Reus scored early for Borussia Dortmund in their first game of the season
  • Gerardo Seoane’s Bayer Leverkusen side failed to react in the match
  • Leverkusen ended with ten men as goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saw red

Borussia Dortmund won their opening game of the season with a 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Marco Reus opened the score for the hosts in the first ten minutes and Dortmund led 1-0 at half time.

The second half was scoreless and the hosts held on to a valuable three points in the opening week of play.

Lukas Hradecky was sent off for the visitors in injury time.

Full report to follow…

Marco Reus scored the match winner to start Borussia Dortmund's home league

