Born & Raised business director Ella Campbell claims she was raped in a toilet stall by a CEO

A businesswoman has accused her former boss of inappropriately touching her during a booze- and drug-fueled work party before she watched a client rape her in a toilet stall, according to court documents.

Ella Campbell, 32, is suing two of her former bosses at Sydney-based creative marketing agency Born & Raised, alleging breaches of employment law and her right to a ‘non-sexually hostile’ work environment.

Ms Campbell worked at the Crows Nest business on the city’s Lower North Shore for a year from January 2018 after being hired as business director.

In Federal Court documents filed last month, Ms Campbell alleges she was sexually assaulted by chief executive Chris Laws – claiming he inappropriately touched her on two separate occasions at staff drinks.

In May 2018, Ms Campbell claims Mr Laws and the managing director of a new client company allegedly touched her under her dress, outside her underwear, under a table while she sat between them at work drinks at the Ovolo Hotel in Sydney’s inner city.

Ella Campbell, 32, (pictured) has launched a case in the Federal Court demanding damages and an apology from her former bosses

Pictured: The former office space for Born & Raised in Crows Nest before the company was sold

Ms Campbell claims the gathering involved the consumption of cocaine and alcohol, which was a regular occurrence at staff events.

In the court documents, she alleges that the client company’s CEO later followed her into the ladies’ room and raped her, and that Mr Laws came in and looked into the cubicle from the adjacent stall.

“(He) observed the CEO client’s sexual assault but made no attempt to stop it, instead simply watching,” the documents, obtained by The Australianassert.

Ms Campbell also claims Mr Laws rubbed her breasts during another work event.

In the documents, she separately claims that Chris Harris, who was the CEO of a group of companies including Born & Raised, Atlas and The Social Party, began bullying her after she began turning down invitations to regular gatherings held at his office.

She claims the gatherings, which were usually held on Thursdays or Fridays, involved the consumption of large amounts of cocaine, and only female employees were invited.

Laws and Harris vehemently deny the allegations.

Pictured: Chris Laws, former managing director of creative marketing agency Born & Raised

Pictured: Chris Harris, CEO of a group of companies including Born & Raised

Ms Campbell claims she was sexually assaulted during staff drinks at the Ovolo Hotel (pictured) in Woolloomooloo, Sydney

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Ms Campbell claims she should have been protected from gender and age discrimination under the Fair Work Act 2009.

Ms Campbell’s role at Born & Raised ended in January 2019 before the company was acquired in March the following year by Enigma Communications.

In March this year, Ms Campbell – a vocal opponent of poor workplace culture online – first described parts of her harassment allegations in a Mumbrella article, before naming the men in a LinkedIn post later that month.

Following the allegations, Mr Laws was reportedly withdrawn from his role as CEO of Enigma.

Ms Campbell claims the agency breached Fair Work agreements by taking action against her after she complained about sexual harassment, harassment and annual leave.

Ms Campbell claims she was raped by the managing director of a new client at the creative marketing agency she worked for in a toilet stall at the Ovolo Hotel in May 2018

She also claims she was misled as to the “nature, terms and/or conditions of her employment by Born & Raised”.

Barring an apology from both men, she is seeking damages for their behavior and compensation for the harm she claims she suffered.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Harris said: ‘Ella Campbell left Born & Raised on good terms. At no time was she made aware of her allegations of abuse by others, by her or anyone else, until many years later.

‘To the extent that she is now making allegations of bullying about me, these allegations are denied and will be defended.’

Ms Campbell has been a vocal opponent of bad workplace culture online

Laws said in a statement: “As a matter before the courts, I cannot comment on the specifics of these horrific allegations, other than to say that I look forward to the legal process showing the difference between allegation and fact.”

No charges have been filed against either man.

Ms Campbell said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia: ‘This is a big step for me as I have recently removed myself from public forums to find the necessary space to think long and hard before deciding to continue.

“I hope this will be a wake-up call for the entire industry, especially those who manage and control it.”