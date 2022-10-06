Boris Johnson’s sister shares photo of ex-PM dressed as a ‘Red Indian with headdress and tomahawk’
- Rachel Johnson shared a childhood photo with her brother Boris Johnson
- The picture shows Rachel dressed as a nurse and Boris in a ‘Red Indian’ costume
- Rachel shared the photo after being moved by Liz Truss’ remarks about sexism
Boris Johnson’s sister shared a photograph from their childhood of the former prime minister wearing a headdress and tomahawk.
Rachel Johnson, 57, shared the image after new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke about sexism in her Tory conference speech this week.
Mrs Truss recalled how once on a plane she was presented with a ‘Junior Air Hostess’ badge as a child, while her brothers were given ‘Junior Pilot’.
The Prime Minister’s remarks about sexism inspired Rachel to share her sweet photo with Boris.
“I got a nurse costume when I was five and my older brother got a red Indian complete with headdress and tomahawk,” she said. “Make of it what you will.”
Rachel Johnson, 57, shared the image after new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke about sexism in her Tory conference speech this week. Boris is pictured with his wife Carrie at the Queen’s funeral last month