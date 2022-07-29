Boris Johnson’s ally Lord Hogan-Howe decides not to re-apply for top job at National Crime Agency

Boris Johnson’s favorite pick for the top National Crime Agency position, Lord Hogan-Howe, has dropped out of the race after deciding not to reapply for the role.

Hogan-Howe, who led the disastrous Operation Midland investigation into a fictional VIP pedophile gang while Scotland Yard commissioner was at the center of a bitter favoritism as the recruitment process was reopened after failing to make the final round earlier this year .

Sources said Downing Street had intervened to give the prime minister’s ally another chance to fill the £223,000-a-year role as director-general, but it was reported that he has decided not to reapply.

Interviews began this week for the top position at the British equivalent of the FBI, and reportedly include Shaun Sawyer, the outgoing chief of police for Devon and Cornwall, who was commended for last year’s G7 summit in Cornwall for his way of dealing with security.

The outgoing chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Sir Martin Hewitt, 56, is also said to have applied for the job.

And acting director general of the NCA, Graeme Biggar, who reached the final two candidates in May before being rejected, has also reapplied.

The other candidate who made it to the last two, Neil Basu, Britain’s 53-year-old former counter-terrorism chief, was reportedly furious when the process was reopened and decided not to reapply.

Mr Basu, who is of Indian descent, had previously clashed with Mr Johnson over race issues.

The Interior Ministry declined to discuss the selection process.

A spokesperson said: ‘A fair and open recruitment campaign is underway to make the best possible nomination for this critical role. Recent events have shown how vital the NCA is in protecting the public from organized crime and threats to national security.”