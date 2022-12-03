Boris Johnson was convinced his dog Dilyn caught Covid and consulted the UK’s top scientists

<!–

Boris Johnson was convinced his dog Dilyn had contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, Matt Hancock’s diaries show.

The former Prime Minister is believed to have believed his Jack Russell cross was battling the disease at the same time, in March 2020.

Mr. Hancock wrote in his diary that Mr. Johnson went so far as to consult the best scientists in the country about Dilyn’s condition, asking if he needed a test for human antibodies.

There was a long, awkward pause as Patrick Vallance [chief scientific adviser] and the Prof [Chris Whitty, chief medical officer] tried to find out if he was joking or if we should summon the chief vet to give an informed answer,” Mr Hancock wrote. Finally, the professor broke the silence. “I don’t know if the human antibody test would be appropriate,” he replied diplomatically.

Some dogs have contracted Covid but it is very rare.

Despite repeated assurances from the UK Government and the UK Health Security Agency that pets were unlikely to contract Covid, there have been some notable cases of animals contracting the disease during the pandemic.

The first pet to test positive for Covid was a 17-year-old Pomeranian dog in March 2020, who had just arrived in Hong Kong. It later died.

Scientists at the Ralph Veterinary Referral Center in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, have confirmed two Covid infections in cats and one in a dog between January and February 2021.

The dog is said to have suffered from lethargy, loss of appetite and diarrhea during the infection.

A sphynx cat passed out or fainted when it had the virus, while a domestic shorthair was reported to be lethargic. However, the UK government confirmed the first case of a dog with Covid on November 3, 2020.