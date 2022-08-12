Boris Johnson ‘takes legal advice’ as he fights to avoid being kicked out Commons over Partygate

<!–

Boris Johnson seeks legal advice on a new Partygate grill as he tries to avoid being evicted from the House of Commons for misleading MPs, it has emerged.

The prime minister, who has only been in power for just over three weeks, is said to have sought advice before his upcoming appearance before the Privileges Committee.

The cross-party group of MPs has launched an investigation into Mr Johnson’s previous denials of violating Covid rules in Downing Street.

They have previously warned the prime minister that he is in danger of losing his seat in the House of Commons if he is punished as a result of their investigation into his Partygate lies.

The committee will personally drag Mr Johnson before Parliament when Parliament returns from its summer recess, to question the Prime Minister under oath about his knowledge of Downing Street parties.

According to The timesMr. Johnson takes both legal and political advice on what to tell the committee.

The paper reported that senior figures at number 10 have accepted that the committee will determine that Mr Johnson was wrong by telling MPs last year that ‘no Covid rules have been broken’ and that ‘all guidelines have been followed’ at Downing Street.

Police have handed out 126 fines – including to the Prime Minister himself – for violations of Coronavirus regulations in government buildings.

But Johnson would hope that by claiming he did not intentionally lie to MPs, he could escape a more than 10-day suspension from the House of Commons.

This would prevent the prospect of the Prime Minister having to face a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

“It is a foregone conclusion that he misled parliament,” a source told the newspaper. ‘Whether consciously or not, the sanction can be influenced.’

Under the Recall of MPs Act, a Member of Parliament is subject to a recall request if suspended from the Commons for two weeks or ten days.

A by-election is then triggered in an MP’s constituency if more than 10% of local voters sign the recall petition.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, recently confirmed that Mr Johnson could face a recall process as part of the committee’s investigation.

The prime minister’s allies recently launched a campaign to end what they have labeled a ‘rigged up’ investigation and urged Tory members of the commission to resign.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Johnson’s most loyal supporters, criticized the new Partygate investigation as an “outrageous abuse of power” and described it as a “witch hunt”.

But two senior members of the committee hit back today at the brickbats of the prime minister’s allies, which have upset some conservatives.

Labor’s Harriet Harman, the committee’s chairman, and veteran Tory backseat Sir Bernard Jenkin wrote in The Times: ‘Recent attempts to undermine the work of the committee represent an attempt to undermine the procedures the House has established to to be held accountable. .

“The Chamber should be reluctant to allow intimidation and targeting of individuals to undermine proper processes. We’re not going to let this succeed.’

There are allegations that the committee ‘moved the goalposts’ by changing the terms of reference of their inquiry, after taking advice suggesting whether or not Mr Johnson intended to mislead MPs was not a factor to be taken into account. had to be kept.

The committee also recently rejected suggestions that their investigation was no longer necessary, as Mr Johnson has now announced his resignation as prime minister.

Ms Harman and Sir Bernard added: ‘There have been baseless allegations of goal post relocation and rule changes. But this is incorrect.

‘No rules or job descriptions have been changed at any time and the committee is carrying out this investigation on behalf of the House and in accordance with the rules of the House.’